Tech NewsSocial NetworksTikTOk
Updated:

TikTok in the crosshairs of the European Union: survey on data processing

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Editor's PickBrian Adam -

Xiaomi launches a smart kitchen for less than 200 euros

Xiaomi It continues to innovate and launch curious new products on the market. While we wait for the launch...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

When will the new Vis a vis be seen on Netflix?

Vis a Vis is one of those Spanish series that have shown that quality and innovative content can be...
Read more
Car TechBrian Adam -

Emulates: the electric motorcycle with McFly technology that allows you to travel through time

As is happening in the electric car sector, motorcycles are living their own revolution in the heart of this...
Read more
5G NewsBrian Adam -

OPPO Find X2 Neo Review: 5G and balanced specifications at the right price

After a few weeks of testing and the publication of the preview together with Find X2 Lite, the time...
Read more
Game ReviewsBrian Adam -

eFootball PES 2020: Review of the free Euro 2020 DLC

The European Football Championships are played on Pro Evolution Soccer: let's analyze together all the details of the new...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

These are the new Telegram updates that WhatsApp does not have

The second most famous instant messaging app, Telegram, has released its new updates, with which it wants to compete...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Xiaomi launches the Mijia Laser Projector TV 1S 4K, its new 4K projector with HDR

This week is going to be very big for Xiaomi. The company will present its new My Band 5,...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

TikTok in the crosshairs of the European Union: survey on data processing

The EDPB, the European Union Data Protection Board, has announced that it has established one task force to investigate the processing of users’ personal data by TikTok.

The Committee, in response to German MEP Moritz Korner, explained that it had already issued “guidelines and recommendations that should be taken into account by all data controllers“and reiterated that the European Union regulation on the processing of users’ personal data, the GDPR in force for a few years, also applies to non-EU subjects “when data processing activities are related to the supply of goods or services to people within the Union“.

In parallel, EDBP also challenged Clearview AI’s letter, a company specializing in the supply of facial recognition software, and determined that the use of this system by EU law enforcement agencies in all likelihood would not be “consistent with the data protection regulation”.

The choice to establish a task force dedicated exclusively to TikTok is dictated by a request from an MEP who has advanced some doubts about the data collection by the Chinese company, which has become popular in Europe in the past year and boasts nearly 2 billion downloads worldwide.

More Articles Like This

After folding, the extendable screens arrive: LG prepares a panel capable of stretching with an elongation of 20%

Editor's Pick Brian Adam -
From LG Display we have seen flexible panels that roll up and even transparent OLED panels. What will be next? As announced by the company today, one of its...
Read more

Tesla is worth more on the Stock Market than a giant like Toyota

Car Tech Brian Adam -
Tesla is already the world's largest market-capitalized automaker, beating an industry giant like Toyota after the shares of the company led by Elon Musk...
Read more

Amazon in the crosshairs of the European Antitrust: investigation for the treatment of third-party sellers?

Amazon Brian Adam -
According to reports from the Wall Street Journal, the European Union would be ready to make formal allegations against Amazon for using third party...
Read more

Photoshop Camera is now available on Android, what can you do?

Android Brian Adam -
A few months ago we brought you to these pages news about the camera that Adobe was preparing in the heat of the Photoshop...
Read more

Stadia now allows you to play from any unsupported Android, use touch controls and more news

Android Brian Adam -
The streaming gaming platform of Google continues to improve over the months, and for this month of June, in addition to offering 10 euros...
Read more

Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite could come to CES under another name

Android Brian Adam -
Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite will probably be presented at the CES in Las Vegas which is expected to be held in January 2021, Coronavirus...
Read more
Tech NewsBrian Adam -

TikTok in the crosshairs of the European Union: survey on data processing

The EDPB, the European Union Data Protection Board, has announced that it has established one task force to investigate...
Read more
Editor's Pick

After folding, the extendable screens arrive: LG prepares a panel capable of stretching with an elongation of 20%

Brian Adam -
From LG Display we have seen flexible panels that roll up and even transparent OLED panels. What will be next? As announced by the company today, one of its...
Read more
Car Tech

Tesla is worth more on the Stock Market than a giant like Toyota

Brian Adam -
Tesla is already the world's largest market-capitalized automaker, beating an industry giant like Toyota after the shares of the company led by Elon Musk...
Read more
Amazon

Amazon in the crosshairs of the European Antitrust: investigation for the treatment of third-party sellers?

Brian Adam -
According to reports from the Wall Street Journal, the European Union would be ready to make formal allegations against Amazon for using third party...
Read more
Android

Photoshop Camera is now available on Android, what can you do?

Brian Adam -
A few months ago we brought you to these pages news about the camera that Adobe was preparing in the heat of the Photoshop...
Read more
Android

Stadia now allows you to play from any unsupported Android, use touch controls and more news

Brian Adam -
The streaming gaming platform of Google continues to improve over the months, and for this month of June, in addition to offering 10 euros...
Read more
Android

Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite could come to CES under another name

Brian Adam -
Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite will probably be presented at the CES in Las Vegas which is expected to be held in January 2021, Coronavirus...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

%d bloggers like this: