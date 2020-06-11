TikTok in the crosshairs of the European Union: survey on data processing

The EDPB, the European Union Data Protection Board, has announced that it has established one task force to investigate the processing of users’ personal data by TikTok.

The Committee, in response to German MEP Moritz Korner, explained that it had already issued “guidelines and recommendations that should be taken into account by all data controllers“and reiterated that the European Union regulation on the processing of users’ personal data, the GDPR in force for a few years, also applies to non-EU subjects “when data processing activities are related to the supply of goods or services to people within the Union“.

In parallel, EDBP also challenged Clearview AI’s letter, a company specializing in the supply of facial recognition software, and determined that the use of this system by EU law enforcement agencies in all likelihood would not be “consistent with the data protection regulation”.

The choice to establish a task force dedicated exclusively to TikTok is dictated by a request from an MEP who has advanced some doubts about the data collection by the Chinese company, which has become popular in Europe in the past year and boasts nearly 2 billion downloads worldwide.