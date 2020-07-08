TikTok, here are Mike Pompeo’s statements about the ban in the USA

The trade and technological war between China and the United States is becoming increasingly heated. After the latest FCC statements against Huawei and ZTE, TikTok has also been officially targeted. The latest clipboard and privacy issues have actually worsened its position, and are now at serious risk.

The US government had already been considering the possibility of ban Chinese apps, especially TikTok, from American territory. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Fox News: “We are taking this problem very seriously. The United States will do the right thing this time too. “

The main fear concerns the citizen security and therefore of the entire United States, where policymakers are convinced that there are links between ByteDance, the company that owns TikTok, and the Chinese Communist Party. Still, Mike Pompeo added: “[Use TikTok] only if you want your personal information in the hands of the Chinese Communist Party.”

TikTok replied to Reuters stating that he never shared user data in China: “Our top priority is to promote a safe user experience to all users. We have never shared data with the Chinese government, we will not do it even if we are asked to do it “.

After the ban in India for “damage to the integrity of the country” and investigations by the European Union, this could be yet another blow for TikTok, which is slowly leaving the western world.