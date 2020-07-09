Tech NewsAppsCybersecuritySocial NetworksTikTOk
Updated:

TikTok has been accused of violating the privacy of underage users

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Latest newsBrian Adam -

In the Alps the ice has turned pink and this is not good news

In the Alps, near the Presena glacier, on the Gavia pass and in other places, the ice is turning...
Read more
ScienceBrian Adam -

Earth’s magnetic field could reverse 10 times faster than expected

Every few hundred thousand years or so, the Earth's magnetic field is reversed, changing its position: magnetic north becomes...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Facebook dark mode reaches iOS and Android apps

The Facebook dark mode is now available for iOS and Android devices. Find out how to activate it. At last! Officially,...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

Google Maps now also shows traffic lights, but it’s a feature still under test

Google Maps brought many new features to both Android and iOS during the quarantine to allow travelers to move...
Read more
Smart GadgetsBrian Adam -

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, here are some official photos and a teaser trailer

The latest leaks of the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 leaked thanks to Max Weinbach had already convinced the...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

Sony Xperia 1 II, review: the most "pro" Xperia to date

Sony's nomenclatures for their phones seem to follow annual cycles, but this year's is a clear nod to its...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

TikTok has been accused of violating the privacy of underage users

In the United States, TikTok is not doing well, between Donald Trump’s will to ban the application from the country, Mike Pompeo’s latest statements and many controversies related to privacy. Organizations, institutions and associations are mobilizing against the ByteDance social network, also for problems related to minors.

According to what was communicated by CNBC, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the US Department of Justice have launched a unique investigation against TikTok because he would not have successfully implemented a February 2019 agreement in which the Chinese promised to protect the privacy of minors.

The request to initiate this investigation came mainly from the Digital Democracy Center and the Non-Commercial Childhood Movement. Such organizations have raised this question since, according to them, TikTok would not have cancelled videos and personal data of users under the age of 13. In addition, other privacy violations should be added but have not been mentioned.

There was also a blow and response between the leader of the Non-Commercial Childhood Movement, David Monahan, and a spokesperson for TikTok. Monahan has indeed stated that “In light of the conversation between us and the FTC, we are positive about the investigation launched following our statements”. However, the FTC added nothing to this comment.

The TikTok spokesperson in question, however, claimed that the company “It takes the safety of all users very seriously, and in the United States it gives users 13 years of age and older a limited user experience with greater protection for their privacy”.

These statements add to the various already known to Mike Pompeo and the US government, which however continue to remain in their positions.

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

iOS 14, Apple releases the Beta also public: here’s how to access

Apple Brian Adam -
Until today 9 July 2020 it was possible to access the iOS 14 Beta only with a developer account, but now Apple has decided...
Read more

Spotify now creates personalized playlists for your sports workouts

Apps Brian Adam -
After the arrival of Premium Duo also in Italy, Spotify has already thought of other functions and innovations that could please many users. Among...
Read more

Alexa faces Google Assistant: can now be activated by voice in the app

Apps Brian Adam -
Alexa has an application to bring the assistant to almost any Android, there is also a method to change the Google Assistant launcher for...
Read more

Samsung, the next smartphones may arrive without a charger

Android Brian Adam -
At the end of June, a research note from Barclays revealed the possible lack of a smartphone wall charger in the packaging of the...
Read more

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, after the images we now also have a video of it!

Android Brian Adam -
The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is increasingly in the mouth of fans. Waiting for the Unpacked event officially announced by Samsung for August 5th,...
Read more

Microsoft Teams is preparing the August update: video calls will be less "boring" with Mode Together

Apps Brian Adam -
One of the Microsoft applications that have gained more strength as a result of the current pandemic situation we are experiencing is Teams. The...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY