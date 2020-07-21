TikTok: also investigates Australia, but China is not there: 'US puppets'

TikTok is again in the centre of the storm for a new investigation that should soon start Australia to shed light on the alleged links with China. Apparently, in fact, the Australian government would be ready to start an investigation on all online platforms, including TikTok.

The news was also picked up by the Sydney Morning Herald, which cited government sources as the basis for its information.

However, a tough reaction came from Beijing and the Global Times, labelled by many as the voice of the Chinese government abroad, accused the Australian executive of being a “United States puppet“, all warning Premier Scott Morrison of a possible ban.

Just Morrison in the past had revealed that his government is following TikTok closely and has foreshadowed some action should it be necessary. Lee Hunter, the head of the Australian division of TikTok, meanwhile in a letter sent to MPs federal invited them “to correct information regarding several false statements regarding TikTok. Contrary to some assertions, it is crucial that it is understood that we are independent and not aligned with any government, political party or ideology“.

According to the latest information, in the meantime, the USA would be ready for the TikTok ban. Hell was unleashed by the report by Anonymous who called TikTok an instrument of “mass espionage of China”.