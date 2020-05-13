Tigo Business Security Operations Center receives ISO 27001 certification

Cybersecurity in times of crisis.

By Summa Magazine

In times of crisis like the one we are currently experiencing, organizations face various cyber security challenges to safeguard their information. In order to overcome these challenges, companies require a technology provider that complies with international standards and certifications, as well as a world-class infrastructure.

The Tigo Business Security Operations Center (SOC) has obtained ISO 27001 certification, which confirms adherence to the strictest information security policies and controls. With this, it becomes the only SOC in Guatemala that complies with the international standard that allows the assurance, confidentiality and integrity of data and information, as well as the systems that process it.

According to data collected from Tigo Business, cyber attacks increased 24% in 2019 in Guatemala, and the degree of exposure to be attacked due to current hyperconnectivity increased from 30% to 40% in 2019. This reality requires of a team of professionals and protocols that help reduce the risk posed by a cyber threat.

"This SOC certification highlights the security measures and best practices that we have

implemented to protect our clients' information and manage risk. Before the crisis that

We are living, this is especially important for companies from all sectors that handle critical information and become a target for hackers, "said Erick Montenegro, senior manager of managed services at Tigo Business.

The sectors that are most exposed to being attacked are banks due to the millions of financial transactions they carry out on a daily basis, the government segment due to the large amounts of sensitive information that they handle, and commerce through the various platforms used to purchase and sale of products and services.

“A SOC's main function is to monitor the activity of customers' computer systems to prevent security incidents and detect any suspicious or dangerous action, in real time. At the Tigo Business SOC we combat more than 50,400 cyber attacks in 2019, ”added Montenegro.

“The Tigo Business SOC helps our clients to ensure the confidentiality of the data, the high availability of information, compliance with international operating standards and with the requirements of regulatory entities. These aspects are fundamental for the different business sectors ”, concluded Montenegro.