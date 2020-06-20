Tiger Lake with integrated Xe GPU shows your muscles with Battlefield V in an online video

Ryan Shrout of Intel yesterday on his official Twitter account has published a movie in which he sees the Tigel Lake processor tested with Battlefield V which, thanks to the Xe (Gen12) graphics card can reach a stable 30fps framerate in Full HD with High quality and DirectX 11 API.

The performance is remarkable if we take into account that we are facing an integrated GPU. Ryan also pointed out that the game has been tested with some preliminary versions of the drivers, that’s why there is still room to improve performance.

The most interesting aspect of the whole post is that Shrout himself while showing the laptop, has not disclosed any information on the technical specifications. The executive said that “I took a prototype of the Tiger Lake system to test it with Battlefield V. The gaming performance is truly impressive for a laptop with a Xe graphics card! These are initial drivers and software, but it is the first time that I have seen this game run this way on an integrated graphics card“, and announced that more information will be released later in the year. In the meantime, however, the video has captured our attention and many others.

This video arrives a few days after the presentation of the Lakefield processors that marked the start of the challenge to ARM.