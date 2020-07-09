Tech NewsComputing
Thunderbolt 4 is official: Intel will no longer be exclusive, here are the details

By Brian Adam
Thunderbolt 4 is official: Intel will no longer be exclusive, here are the details

Intel has made it public new details on Thunderbolt 4, the new generation of connectivity solution. For the first time ever, Thunderbolt 4 will offer docks with up to four ports and universal cables up to 2 meters long, but the most important novelty is that it will no longer be exclusive to Intel.

The first to integrate the Thunderbolt 4 controller will be the 11th generation Intel Core processors, also known as Tiger Lake.

The most interesting aspect is that Thunderbolt 4 will share the connector with USB-4 Type-C, as highlighted by Jason Ziller, Intel’s general manager of the client connectivity division, according to which “Thunderbolt offers consumers a cutting-edge connectivity standard compatible with a wide range of devices, which helps improve the user experience of computers and offers simple, powerful and reliable USB-C connectivity. The announcement of Thunderbolt 4 highlights how Intel is taking the PC ecosystem towards truly universal connectivity solutions“.

Thunderbolt 4 always offers 40 Gb / s of speed and a single connection for data, video and power transmission. The new generation is, data in hand, the most complete among those available, as well as conforming to the largest series of specific industry standards (USB4, DisplayPort and PCI Express) and is fully compatible with previous generations of Thunderbolt and USB products.

The American company also released the minimum requirements for Thunderbolt certification, which they include

  • Video: Support for two 4K displays or one 8K display.
  • Data: 32 Gbps PCIe for storage speeds of up to 3,000 MB / s.
  • Dock support with four Thunderbolt 4 ports.
  • Recharge PC on at least one port on the computer 2.
  • Awakening the computer at the touch of the keyboard or mouse when the PC is connected to a Thunderbolt dock.
  • Intel VT-d-based direct memory access (DMA) protection required to help prevent physical DMA attacks. For further information: Thunderbolt Security Brief.

The first computers and accessories with Thunderbolt 4 ports are expected on the market during the year, including laptops developed under Intel’s “Project Athena” program.

