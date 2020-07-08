Thunderbolt 4.0 is official: 40 Gb / s and full support for USB4, this is what the new Intel standard offers

Intel presents its new data transmission standard: Thunderbolt 4.0. This is a slight revision of the previous generation, where the 40 Gbps of Thunderbolt 3 are maintained but the requirements to obtain the certification have been increased, auguring better compatibility with USB 4.

These are the characteristics of Thunderbolt 4.0, on what devices we will see it and when it will be available. A review that comes with a new logo to try to simplify the Intel standard, which, as in the previous generation, will be available both for devices with Intel processors and for other manufacturers.

What changes does Thunderbolt 4 introduce

This 2020, Intel will introduce Thunderbolt 4 in the new Tiger Lake, the consolidation of its processors manufactured in 10 nanometers and successor to the current Ice Lake. And it is because it is a minor update, its arrival will be this year.

As Intel explains, Thunderbolt 4 and USB4 products will use the same specification. However, to obtain the Thunderbolt 4 certificate, a series of requirements must be met that USB4 does not require.

The first and obvious new addition to Thunderbolt 4 is its new logo. The lightning symbol is still maintained, but a blue tone is used for the name. The port will remain USB-C and the number 4 will appear on the cable to indicate the generation.

As already rumoured earlier in the year, Thunderbolt 4 maintains the same speed as Thunderbolt 3. This is; 40 Gbps. However, there are new features in the compatibility requirements.

Thunderbolt 4 will double the requirements for video and data. On the video, Thunderbolt 4 will guarantee support for two 4K displays or one 8K display. In data, 32GB / s PCIe will be required for storage with speeds up to 3000MB / s to be certified.

Another of the main novelties is in a larger accessory holder. Thunderbolt 4 will allow accessories with up to four ports. At least one of the ports must be used to charge the PC and the wake-up function when connected to a dock with Thunderbolt. Additionally, compatibility with direct memory access protection solutions for Intel VT-d will be required.

At the cable level, Thunderbolt 4 will be available for all cable lengths. From 0.2 or 0.8 meters to new 2 meter cables. In the future, starting in 2021, we are expected to have large Thunderbolt 4 cables, from 5 to 50 meters.

Thunderbolt 4 wants to become the universal port that guarantees all the functions that we may need, although at the moment it is an advanced version of Thunderbolt 3. This year support is added for several 4K monitors or docks with up to four ports. The latter will “simplify connectivity and redefine the workspace” as Intel explains.

Intel will offer Thunderbolt 4 in the next lightweight laptop processors in the ‘Tiger Lake’ family, being already available for developers the first kits and certification tests. At the end of the year, Intel will offer the 8000 series controllers with Thunderbolt 4.

The first computers and accessories with Thunderbolt 4 will be available by the end of the year, being the devices based on Project Athena the first to incorporate this specification.

Intel confirmed that this is a royalty-free and royalty-free standard, so it does not charge manufacturers for the inclusion of its logo. As has been the case so far, it will also be available for devices with AMD processors, as well as Apple’s future ARM processors.