Three playwrights shortlisted for 'Joe Steve Award'

Three playwrights have been shortlisted for the 'Joe Steve Award'.

Eoin Ó Dubhghaill, from Indreabhán in the Connemara Gaeltacht, Seán Ó Dubhchon, from Magheraroarty in the Donegal Gaeltacht and Susanne Colleary, from Ballysadare in County Sligo are competing in this year's drama competition in honor of Joe Steve Ó Neachtain, a well-known Gaeltacht writer and actor from An Spidéal who died last January.

Contemporary Irish short plays based on the Irish myths or historical stories sought for the competition, run by Fíbín to inspire Irish language playwrights

The shortlisted trio will have the opportunity to develop their work under the guidance of competition adjudicators Philip Doherty, artistic director with Fíbín, Cillian Ó Donnachadha, producer of Fíbín, and Seán Ó hEanaigh, broadcaster of RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta.

A new retelling of the story of 'Oisín in Tir na nÓg', folk tales of the Mermaid and an engraving work being developed for the competition.

The prize fund for the winner of the competition is € 500 and two prizes of € 200 will also be awarded.

Fíbín intends to produce the plays on the Taibhdheirce stage and broadcast on RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta.

The Joe Steve Award is sponsored by RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta, Údarás na Gaeltachta and An Taibhdhearc.

Announcing the competition at the beginning of the summer, Philip Doherty, Artistic Director of Fíbín said that they wanted to find a "new generation of writers who have something to say" and develop work for radio and the stage.