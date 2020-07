The Gardaí have arrested two men and a woman as part of their investigation into a missing couple for five years.

Gardai believe that William Maughan and Anastasija Varslavane, who is Latvian, missing from their home in Ennis, Co Meath, have been murdered since April 2015.

Gardaí are also carrying out searches in Meath.

One of the men arrested is over 50 years and the other is over 60. The woman arrested is over 40 years. They are being questioned at Garda stations in Meath and Dublin.