Three others with Covid-19 have died, eight new cases of the disease confirmed

At least 2,253 people have died in Ireland since the start of the pandemic, 1,710 people south of the border and 543 north of it

Three others with Covid-19 have died and eight new cases of the disease have been confirmed, according to the latest figures from the Department of Health.

Earlier this evening the Department of Health announced earlier that one other person who had contracted the disease had died and eight new cases were confirmed there.

Two people from the south who were formerly known as Covid-19 caused their death, it has now been confirmed that this was not the case.

30,203 cases of Covid-19 disease have been diagnosed so far in Ireland, 25,341 cases south of the border and 4,862 cases north.

One person died of coronavirus north of the border in the past day, according to a Department of Health report there.

People who died in a hospital are most reported north.

Health Minister Simon Harris said in the Dáil today that the Covid-19’s spread rate is estimated at 0.7.

The Minister said that the rate of reproduction is difficult to estimate due to the small number of cases of the disease currently being detected.

He said that it was “very important” that people be vigilant so that we do not contract and spread the disease “while carrying out the routine of the day”.

A spread rate of 0.7 is equivalent to saying that if ten people got Covid-19, they would pass the virus to seven others between them.

Harris said the National Public Health Emergency Team would be meeting tomorrow to examine the next steps and “how to find a way to shorten the abolition plan to two stages”.

He said the Government expected ministers to make some decisions later in the week.

The Health Protection Surveillance Center (HPSC) has issued draft guidelines indicating that restaurants and pubs that provide food for the public may be able to reduce the two meter social isolation to one meter in circumstances unique.

It is reported that pubs and restaurants, when they open later this month, will have to limit the time their customers spend at the place by 90 minutes. Customers would have to pre-book the visit to the inn.