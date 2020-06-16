Three others Covid-19 died, 14 new cases confirmed

At least 2,251 people have died in Ireland since the start of the pandemic, 1,709 people south of the border and 542 north of it

Three others with Covid-19 have died and 14 new cases of the disease have been confirmed, according to the latest figures from the Department of Health.

There are 30,188 confirmed cases of Covid-19 disease in Ireland, 25,334 cases south of the border and 4,854 cases in the north.

By midnight on Sunday, 386,572 tests for the disease had been carried out south of the start of the pandemic. 19,364 tests were carried out in the past week and 146 people were diagnosed with the disease. This represented 0.8% of people tested, compared to 1% last week and 1.7% two weeks ago.

According to the latest information from the Department of Health, relating to the 25,249 cases confirmed by midnight on Sunday, 14 June:

43% of cases were male and 57% female

The median age of patients was 48 years

3,82 people were cared for in hospital, 13%

Of these, 418 were placed in an ICU, or Intensive Care Unit.

Health workers accounted for 8,139 cases, 32%

Dublin had the highest number of cases with 12,228 cases, or 48%, Cork was second, with 1,533 cases, or 6%, and Kildare was third with 1,434 cases, or 6%

There were 486 cases in Galway (1.9%), 308 cases in County Kerry (1.2%), 470 cases in Donegal (1.9%), 154 cases in Waterford (0.6%), 805 cases County Meath (3.2%) and 572 (2.3%) were confirmed in Mayo

38% of cases were disseminated in the community, 60% were due to close contact with another patient and 2% were to travel abroad

It is nearly a month since a new case of Covid-19 disease was confirmed in Kerry, according to the latest statistics from the Department of Health.

24 patients with Covid-19 are in the intensive care units, another reduction.

There were 71 people with Covid-19 in hospitals and a further 170 who are thought to have the disease.

In the meantime, a cheap and widely available drug could help save people badly affected by the coronary virus.

Experts in the UK say that the new knowledge that the small dose of steroid thyroxoid steroid treatment helps people who have contracted and become critically ill with coronary virus is a great breakthrough in the anti-virus campaign.

This drug is one of the trials being carried out worldwide on products already used in medicine to see if they work on the coronary virus.

The trials show that dexamethasone reduced the risk of death for ventilators by one third. People who were dependent on oxygen supply reduced the risk of death by 20%.

It is now estimated that if this drug were used from the outset to treat critically ill patients with Covid-19, 5000 people in the UK would be saved from death.

Currently, there is no approved treatment or vaccine for Covid-19, the disease that comes from the new coronavirus that has killed more than 431,000 people worldwide.

Beijing China is hit by another outbreak of the crown virus and all the capital's schools are closed by the education commission there.

Another intense and daring campaign to test people and search for contacts began with the discovery of a group of 27 people with the virus.

The disease was almost completely suppressed in China thanks to the extremely strict lock-in and extensive testing that has been applied there since the beginning of the year but a total of 106 new diseases have been confirmed in Beijing in five days.