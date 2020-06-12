Three others Covid-19 died, 13 new cases confirmed

At least 2,244 people have died in Ireland since the start of the pandemic, 1,705 people south of the border and 539 north of it

The Department of Health has announced the deaths of three others who had Covid-19 and 13 new cases of the disease have been confirmed.

This means that fewer than 30 new cases were notified each day in the past week.

At least 2,244 people have died in Ireland since the start of the pandemic, 1,705 people south of the border and 539 north of it.

One person from the south who was previously given the Covid-19 by his death has now confirmed that this was not the case.

There are currently 83 people with Covid-19 in the hospitals and 28 of those in the intensive care units.

The Northern Health Department announced earlier today that one other person who had Covid-19 has died. 16 new North confirmed cases.

30,088 cases of Covid-19 disease have been diagnosed so far in Ireland, 25,250 cases south of the border and 4,838 cases in the north.

According to the latest information from the Department of Health, which related to the 25,237 cases that were confirmed by midnight on Tuesday Wednesday 10 June:

43% of cases were male and 57% female

The median age of patients was 48 years

3,275 people were cared for in hospital, 13%

Of these, 415 were admitted to an ICU, or Intensive Care Unit.

Health workers accounted for 8,116 cases, 32%

Dublin had the highest number of cases with 12,172 cases, or 48%, Cork was second, with 1,533 cases, or 6%, while Kildare was third with 1,426 cases, or 6%

There were 485 cases in County Galway (1.9%), 308 cases in County Kerry (1.2%), 469 cases in Donegal (1.9%), 154 cases in Waterford (0.6%), 804 cases County Meath (3.2%) and 570 cases (2.3%) were confirmed in Mayo

38% of cases were disseminated in the community, 60% were due to close contact with another patient and 2% were to travel abroad

The number of Covid-19 deaths in the North is over 30% higher than reported in daily figures from the Department of Health.

According to the latest information from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA), as of last Friday, 5 June, 779 people had died from Covid-19.

There were 537 deaths recorded by the Department of Health at that time.