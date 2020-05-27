Three men are being questioned by Gardaí in Dublin for € 700,000 cash and drugs with a street value of € 30,000 seized by the Gardaí.

Officers from the National Drugs and Organized Crime Unit of the Garda Síochána stopped a car on Collins Avenue in the city last night and seized € 400,000 in cash. Gardaí have arrested two men, one in their 50s and one in their 20s.

Two further searches were carried out last night and early in the morning in Dublin and County Meath and further cash and drugs were recovered.

Another man, 22 years old, was suspected of involvement in drug trafficking offenses and is being detained at Ballymun Garda station in Dublin.