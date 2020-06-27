Latest newsTop Stories
Three killed, one blind in US due to hand sanitizers

By Brian Adam
The condition of the three is critical, photo: file

New Mexico: In the US state of New Mexico, three people who used hand sanitizers to prevent the coronavirus have died and one has lost his sight forever, while three are in critical condition.

According to the international news agency, people who were afraid of the corona epidemic in the United States lost their lives while following the domestic tips. They drank the sanitizer as a cure for corona. Methanol and alcohol abuse have been found in these people.

A New Mexico Department of Health spokesman said one of those killed by drinking hand sanitizers had lost his sight due to methanol, while three were in critical condition and were receiving treatment. The health department has warned citizens to avoid the misuse of sanitizers and never drink them.

Earlier, the US Food and Drug Administration banned nine Mexican hand sanitizers and ordered the company to remove all products from the market.

