Three people were killed in a road accident in County Antrim this morning. The three killed were traveling in the same car.

The accident occurred when two cars collided outside the Port of Clonowen in County Antrim.

Police said the accident between the silver-colored Volkswagen Passat and a black Audi on the Lisburn road occurred at around 10.40am.

Two men and one woman traveling in the Volkswagen Passat were killed. They are thought to have been in their fifties.

The driver of the Audi was taken to the hospital.

Police are urging anyone who saw anything to contact them.