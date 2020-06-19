ScienceLatest newsTop Stories
Three incredibly rare little creatures were born in a cave in Slovenia

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Three incredibly rare little creatures were born in a cave in Slovenia

The Proteus anguinus (simply called proteus) is the only troglobio vertebrate (i.e. that lives and reproduces exclusively in caves) present in the European continent and, unlike most amphibians, it is a completely aquatic species. Three of these little creatures were born in a cave in Slovenia.

Only 30 visitors per day will be able to visit the “little dragons”, ancient underwater predators that can live up to 100 years and reproduce only once every ten years. These are three survivors of a progeny of 21 children born in 2016 when one of the cave’s Proteus anguinus laid around 60 eggs in observation tanks.

To ensure their survival and gather more information about the creatures, the cave authorities have them kept away from visitors in a laboratory inside the natural cavity. Reaching a maximum length of 35 centimetres, the blind animal with its four tiny limbs is capable of remaining without food for a decade.

Found mainly in the rivers of the Balkan caves, the proteus has lived in the famous Postojna cave, 50 kilometres south-west of the capital Ljubljana, for millions of years. The announcement of the birth of these little creatures comes only a few days after the cave, which usually attracts 700,000 visitors per year to Europe, reopened its doors after three months of closure due to the coronavirus epidemic.

