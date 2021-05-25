Three Dublin beaches received Blue Flag status by 2021

Several beaches in our fair capital have been awarded the precious blue flag for 2021.

The prestigious rating is awarded to beaches that have very high quality water and excellent safety standards.

In total, 93 beaches and marinas across the country received blue flag status, a record number with three of them in Dublin.

One is on the north side while the other two are south side beaches.

Fingal County Council Portmarnock Beach is the only beach on the north side to have received the award-winning ranking this year.







(Image: Colin Keegan / Collins)



Portmarnock also won the Green Coast Award which recognizes water quality, safety and natural beauty. It was one of six beaches to win both awards and the only one in Dublin to do so.

With the summer of 2021 to be enjoyed outdoors, it will receive many more visitors in the coming weeks.

The other two Dublin beaches included in the list are Killiney Beach and Seapoint Beach.

This was especially good news for DLRCC and Killiney Beach, as it is the first time since 2016 that they have regained superior status.







(Image: Discover Ireland)



Seapoint maintains its blue flag status from the previous year.

A historic beach and location, the Seapoint Martello tower was one of 28 locations built along the Irish coast to defend Ireland against a Napoleonic invasion in the 19th century.

With the introduction of the Coastal Mobility Path, it’s never been easier to get on your bike and pedal to Seapoint.







(Image: Getty)



The counties with the most Blue Flag beaches and marinas are Kerry and Donegal, with 14 each.