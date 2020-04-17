Three alternatives in case we are forced to wear a mask when quarantine ends

- Advertisement -

In recent days a debate has been fueled in the media throughout Spain about whether or not the use of face masks is necessary. And it is that throughout the last month that we have been in crisis, we have heard about everything: since they were advisable, it did not matter, that they were only carried by those who had symptoms of Covid-19, etc. The last thing that seems to prevail, and with good judgment, is that When the quarantine is over and we go outside, these masks are going to be mandatory.

And the reason is very simple: whether or not we are carriers of the virus, whether we have symptoms or not, is the best barrier we have to contain it and prevent everyone around us from catching it. But it is also logical that the authorities, including the WHO, be especially careful at the time of imposing them since the first thing that must be guaranteed is the supply for health, police and assistance personnel.

It's better to prevent than to cure

So analyzing the signals that come from different organizations, countries (Austria) and debates in the media, A good measure that we can take is to order our face masks for the next few weeks. Of course, in Spain it is difficult to find them, so we have no choice but to resort to the international market, specifically the Chinese.

There, after months of stopped factories, the activity returns and the waiting times to buy these masks have been drastically reduced. Of the 30 or 50 days to send the orders, they have passed to just a few hours and some even affirm that they do it in the same day. In this way, ordering now means starting to receive the masks in Spain by the end of this month or the beginning of May. So we bring you three alternatives that cover different prices and benefits.

You can find the first one by name "10 Pcs N95 4 Layer Flu Mask KN95 Infection Protective Face Mask Same As KF94 FFP2 Fast Shipping Within 24 Hours"and they are for various uses. It has certificates of effectiveness in cleaning the air we breathe and it has up to four filters inside (which must be changed with each use). It is the most expensive because you get ten at a time and it costs 53.46 euros.

The second, that you can look it up in big Chinese online stores with this name of "Xiaomi Youpin Smartmi Anti-Haze professional protective face mask PM2.5 mist mask FFP2", It has a better design, in an elegant black color, it comes with an internal filter that we must change each x uses, plus another one that is in charge of purifying the air that we expel. It is important to say that the filters are bought separately. This reusable model costs between 4.5 and 7 euros, depending on the vendor you choose.

By last We bring you a more daring mask, with a double external filter, plus another interior also replaceable and that you can buy for a price of 6.19 euros. It can be found under the name “Dustproof Anti-Pollution Mask Washable Facial Activated Carbon Mask Outdoor Sports Breathing Mask Filter Cyclist Face Masks”