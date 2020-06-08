For the first time in almost 3 months, thousands of businesses are opening their doors to customers.

This is thanks to the second phase of the Government’s plan to get economy back on track after the health crisis, Covid-19.

Shops with street access and egress will be reopening.

However, their opening hours and how they do their business may change.

Marts will also be allowed to reopen.

Grafton Street, Dublin

From today also people will be allowed to travel within their own county, or into another county as long as this does not exceed 20 kilometres.

However, restrictions to stop the spread of the crown virus need to be adhered to.

‘That’s the only way to obey Covid-19’ said Health Minister Simon Harris.

For Northern Ireland, some centres are also reopening today.