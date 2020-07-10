Thorne-Żytkow object, the hypothetical star 'impossible' to find

The Universe is a truly bizarre place, full of oddities and uniqueness. Inside we can find everything as long as it respects the laws of physics. Thorne-Żytkow object, for example, falls into the latter category. We are talking about a neutron star inside a red supergiant star … a kind of cosmic matryoshka.

According to the simulations, if the two celestial bodies should get too close to each other, the two stars can merge together. The neutron star could live within its much larger host, almost like a cosmic parasite. Although physical laws agree on their existence, finding it seems to be very difficult, almost impossible.

A study published in 1975 in The Astrophysical Journal suggests that these stars would have been almost identical to red supergiants (such as Betelgeuse). A Thorne-Żytkow object, on the other hand, can live 10 times longer. The discovery of such a (suspect) body was announced in 2014, in a star that was about 200,000 light-years away in the Small Magellanic Cloud, a dwarf galaxy orbiting the Milky Way.

After examining the data of two dozen red giants, one star, in particular, stood out. The system, nicknamed HV 2112, was initially catalogued as a variable in 1908 by the astronomer Henrietta Swan Leavitt. At the time, experts thought it was a red supergiant star about to explode in a supernova. However, more than 100 years after the discovery analysis by a team of scientists revealed unusual chemical signatures (lithium, calcium and other elements) that could only be explained through the only nuclear reactions of a Thorne-Żytkow object.

HV 2112, however, also seemed to have other strange chemical impressions that they did not expect to observe. Based on these remaining mysteries, there was no evidence needed to confirm the discovery. In short, for now, this celestial body still remains in the “fantasy” of astronomers, but one day they could really find it.