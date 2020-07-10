ScienceTech NewsSpace tech
Updated:

Thorne-Żytkow object, the hypothetical star "impossible" to find

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Latest newsBrian Adam -

In the Alps the ice has turned pink and this is not good news

In the Alps, near the Presena glacier, on the Gavia pass and in other places, the ice is turning...
Read more
ScienceBrian Adam -

Earth’s magnetic field could reverse 10 times faster than expected

Every few hundred thousand years or so, the Earth's magnetic field is reversed, changing its position: magnetic north becomes...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Facebook dark mode reaches iOS and Android apps

The Facebook dark mode is now available for iOS and Android devices. Find out how to activate it. At last! Officially,...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

Google Maps now also shows traffic lights, but it’s a feature still under test

Google Maps brought many new features to both Android and iOS during the quarantine to allow travelers to move...
Read more
Smart GadgetsBrian Adam -

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, here are some official photos and a teaser trailer

The latest leaks of the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 leaked thanks to Max Weinbach had already convinced the...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

Sony Xperia 1 II, review: the most "pro" Xperia to date

Sony's nomenclatures for their phones seem to follow annual cycles, but this year's is a clear nod to its...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Thorne-Żytkow object, the hypothetical star 'impossible' to find

The Universe is a truly bizarre place, full of oddities and uniqueness. Inside we can find everything as long as it respects the laws of physics. Thorne-Żytkow object, for example, falls into the latter category. We are talking about a neutron star inside a red supergiant star … a kind of cosmic matryoshka.

According to the simulations, if the two celestial bodies should get too close to each other, the two stars can merge together. The neutron star could live within its much larger host, almost like a cosmic parasite. Although physical laws agree on their existence, finding it seems to be very difficult, almost impossible.

A study published in 1975 in The Astrophysical Journal suggests that these stars would have been almost identical to red supergiants (such as Betelgeuse). A Thorne-Żytkow object, on the other hand, can live 10 times longer. The discovery of such a (suspect) body was announced in 2014, in a star that was about 200,000 light-years away in the Small Magellanic Cloud, a dwarf galaxy orbiting the Milky Way.

After examining the data of two dozen red giants, one star, in particular, stood out. The system, nicknamed HV 2112, was initially catalogued as a variable in 1908 by the astronomer Henrietta Swan Leavitt. At the time, experts thought it was a red supergiant star about to explode in a supernova. However, more than 100 years after the discovery analysis by a team of scientists revealed unusual chemical signatures (lithium, calcium and other elements) that could only be explained through the only nuclear reactions of a Thorne-Żytkow object.

HV 2112, however, also seemed to have other strange chemical impressions that they did not expect to observe. Based on these remaining mysteries, there was no evidence needed to confirm the discovery. In short, for now, this celestial body still remains in the “fantasy” of astronomers, but one day they could really find it.

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

OPPO A52 Review: the low cost smartphone for those who focus on autonomy

Mobile Brian Adam -
OPPO A52 is an interesting low cost smartphone that focuses particularly on autonomy (and not only on this aspect).   The world of low cost smartphones,...
Read more

Samsung copies Apple: goodbye to the chargers in the boxes of their mobiles

Mobile Brian Adam -
When a company makes such a radical move we can understand it as a particular strategy that could have many readings. This is...
Read more

Formula 1 is back: how to follow the races through your mobile phone

Apps Brian Adam -
The coronavirus crisis has disrupted all the official calendars of the main professional sports. Formula 1 was one of those victims since the cancellation...
Read more

iOS 14 will allow you to pay with Apple Pay via QR codes

Apple Brian Adam -
iOS 14 is Apple's new operating system currently available in beta. The latest version released by the Apple presents many small changes and a...
Read more

Xiaomi has a car inflator as big as a can of soda

Smart Gadgets Brian Adam -
Surely it has happened to you some time, when driving with your car the warning light jumps on the main panel to point...
Read more

Motorola starts a weekend full of discounts on its main mobiles

Mobile Brian Adam -
During this weekend of July 10, 11 and 12, 2020 Motorola has decided to drop the prices of some of its best terminals, in...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY