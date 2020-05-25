This will prevent Windows Defender in Windows 10 2004 from installing unwanted applications

We are very close to see how Microsoft releases the May update for Windows 10. The Microsoft operating system is preparing for the first big chance of the year (the second will come in the fall if nothing goes wrong) and little by little we are getting to know some of the news that it will offer.

Windows 10 2004 or the 20H1 branch, which is the name it has received during the testing phase, could see the light on May 28 and now we know that among its features it will have an interesting one that will expand the functions of Windows Defender: the system can prevent the installation of unauthorized applications.

Surely on more than one occasion, you have witnessed how Applications that the user has not decided to install appear installed on a computer. Many times because of absentmindedness and others because it simply could not be avoided, some apps install other tools that should not have space on our hard drive.

Although Windows Defender already allows blocking of unwanted applications, the arrival of Windows 10 2004 will allow the system to avoid installation of applications, plugins, extensions … It will be possible thanks to the PUA (Reputation-based Protection) or “Reputation-based protection” tool. It is an option found in Windows Security and by default, it will be disabled.

To activate this security mechanism, we must enter “Setting” and look for the section “Update and security”. Once inside, we select “Windows Security” and then the option “Application control and browsers”.

We will then see the PUA (Reputation-based Protection) option or “Reputation-based protection” And there we can enable “Blocking potentially unwanted applications” and select “Block applications” and “Block downloads”.

Once activated, the system will notify the user when the installation of an application is blocked unwanted and this will be, ultimately, the one who will have the power to decide if that application, extension or plug-in is installed.

There is very little time left to know the news that will come with Windows 10 2004 and it will be then when we can leave doubts about all the secrets hidden in the latest Microsoft update for its operating system.