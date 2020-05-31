Tech NewsComputingSmart Gadgets
Updated:

This will be the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8 (2019), direct competition of the iPad

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Editor's PickBrian Adam -

Adidas and Nike together against racism: historic retweet on Twitter!

Nike and Adidas go down together to fight racism. The two clothing brands joined in memory of George Floyd,...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam -

The new cheap Realme Smart TVs are now official from 150 euros

Finally today Realme has announced its first Smart TVs with which it intends to fight Xiaomi, in addition to...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

5 super WhatsApp tips that maybe you did not know

5 super WhatsApp tips. Photo: Writing WhatsApp It allows you to communicate instantly with friends and colleagues, it is surely...
Read more
CommunityBrian Adam -

Additional advice provided to Leaving Certificate teachers on Irish bonus marks

Teachers who are giving their students estimated marks are told not to add bonus marks to their mark but...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

HBO Max release date, price, shows & UK launch

  HBO will soon have a third streaming service - to sit alongside HBO Now and HBO Go - called...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Even the ferocious Allosaurs, if forced, resorted to cannibalism

A recent discovery highlights how, due to the scarcity of food, even the fierce predators of the Jurassic, such...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam -

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

This will be the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8 (2019), direct competition of the iPad

Note 10 is not only prepared by the Samsung company. The Korean company is working to launch a new tablet that will become a direct rival to Apple's iPad Mini. This model has been revealed almost completely and will have a name Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8 (2019). We show what it will offer.
From this new device there will be two models, one with WiFi connection only and, another, which additionally includes LTE (SM-T290 and SM-T295, respectively). Besides, among the things that have been known is that the operating system that the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8 (2019) will use is Android Pie, but with the One UI customization layer that is already common in the new equipment of the Korean company.Complete hardware on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8 (2019) tablet

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8 "srcset =" https: https: //d500.epimg.net/t.gif 200w
What could be its characteristics have been filtered

We are not facing a high-end model, but this does not mean that this tablet does not integrate hardware that is quite solvent on paper. An example of what we say is that the combination of processor and RAM that includes the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8 (2019) is as follows: a Snapdragon 429 Quad-core manufactured by Qualcomm that works a frequency of 2 GHz and an Adreno 504 GPU in the first case. And, as far as memory is concerned, the choice is 2 GB of RAM -It is expected that there is the possibility of obtaining a variant that reaches four gigabytes-.
Others characteristics which are expected to be part of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8 (2019) are those listed below:

  • 8-inch screen with 1,280 x 800 resolution that has a ratio of 16: and the panel will be AMOLED
  • 32 GB storage expandable through the use of microSD cards, there will be other options in this section
  • 8 megapixel main camera and front for 2 MPx selfies
  • 5,100 mAh battery charge compatible with Quick Charge 3.0
  • Connectivity: WiFi Dual Band; Bluetooth 4.2; and it will have a headphone jack

Possible design of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8 (2019)

Apart from the most important features that have been published, the same has been done with several images that show what the lines of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8 (2019) will be like, a tablet that will weigh about 307 grams. Two will be the colors with which the sale will be made, gray and black, and as you can see below aesthetically there are no major changes compared to the model of the year 2018.

>

 

More Articles Like This

Apple could be working on an iPad with a folding screen

iphone Brian Adam -
This year, since the celebration of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, the ban on folding screens was opened and now everyone wants to...
Read more

Microsoft prepara una tablet plegable para el año que viene

Computing Brian Adam -
Microsoft acertó de pleno hace algunos años (2012) cuando se lanzó al mercado de cabeza intentando poner en valor su Windows dentro de...
Read more

Samsung presents the Tactical Edition version of its Galaxy S20

Android Brian Adam -
Samsung is one of the most veteran companies when it comes to taking one of their phones and making it rough to print a...
Read more

The new iPad Pro will have one of the distinctive elements of the iPhone 11 Pro

Computing Brian Adam -
We have been talking for a few weeks about the new 2019 iPad Pro and the truth is that it does not match what...
Read more

Competencia para el iPad Mini: el tablet Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2019) es oficial

Android Brian Adam -
Se esperaba la llegada del nuevo Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2019) en poco tiempo, pero ha sido mucho antes de los que se creía...
Read more

Maneater, analysis. The killer shark crying out for revenge

Game Reviews Brian Adam -
We analyzed Maneater's sandbox game for PC, which stood out at E3 a couple of years ago. Many of us who were attending the conference...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

This will be the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8 (2019), direct competition of the iPad

Note 10 is not only prepared by the Samsung company. The Korean company is working to launch a...
Read more
iphone

Apple could be working on an iPad with a folding screen

Brian Adam -
This year, since the celebration of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, the ban on folding screens was opened and now everyone wants to...
Read more
Computing

Microsoft prepara una tablet plegable para el año que viene

Brian Adam -
Microsoft acertó de pleno hace algunos años (2012) cuando se lanzó al mercado de cabeza intentando poner en valor su Windows dentro de...
Read more
Android

Samsung presents the Tactical Edition version of its Galaxy S20

Brian Adam -
Samsung is one of the most veteran companies when it comes to taking one of their phones and making it rough to print a...
Read more
Computing

The new iPad Pro will have one of the distinctive elements of the iPhone 11 Pro

Brian Adam -
We have been talking for a few weeks about the new 2019 iPad Pro and the truth is that it does not match what...
Read more
Android

Competencia para el iPad Mini: el tablet Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2019) es oficial

Brian Adam -
Se esperaba la llegada del nuevo Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2019) en poco tiempo, pero ha sido mucho antes de los que se creía...
Read more
Game Reviews

Maneater, analysis. The killer shark crying out for revenge

Brian Adam -
We analyzed Maneater's sandbox game for PC, which stood out at E3 a couple of years ago. Many of us who were attending the conference...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY