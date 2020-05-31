This will be the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8 (2019), direct competition of the iPad

Note 10 is not only prepared by the Samsung company. The Korean company is working to launch a new tablet that will become a direct rival to Apple's iPad Mini. This model has been revealed almost completely and will have a name Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8 (2019). We show what it will offer.

From this new device there will be two models, one with WiFi connection only and, another, which additionally includes LTE (SM-T290 and SM-T295, respectively). Besides, among the things that have been known is that the operating system that the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8 (2019) will use is Android Pie, but with the One UI customization layer that is already common in the new equipment of the Korean company.Complete hardware on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8 (2019) tablet

What could be its characteristics have been filtered

We are not facing a high-end model, but this does not mean that this tablet does not integrate hardware that is quite solvent on paper. An example of what we say is that the combination of processor and RAM that includes the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8 (2019) is as follows: a Snapdragon 429 Quad-core manufactured by Qualcomm that works a frequency of 2 GHz and an Adreno 504 GPU in the first case. And, as far as memory is concerned, the choice is 2 GB of RAM -It is expected that there is the possibility of obtaining a variant that reaches four gigabytes-.

Others characteristics which are expected to be part of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8 (2019) are those listed below:

8-inch screen with 1,280 x 800 resolution that has a ratio of 16: and the panel will be AMOLED

32 GB storage expandable through the use of microSD cards, there will be other options in this section

8 megapixel main camera and front for 2 MPx selfies

5,100 mAh battery charge compatible with Quick Charge 3.0

Connectivity: WiFi Dual Band; Bluetooth 4.2; and it will have a headphone jack

Possible design of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8 (2019)

Apart from the most important features that have been published, the same has been done with several images that show what the lines of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8 (2019) will be like, a tablet that will weigh about 307 grams. Two will be the colors with which the sale will be made, gray and black, and as you can see below aesthetically there are no major changes compared to the model of the year 2018.

