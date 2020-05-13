This was the first photo to be posted on Facebook, 16 years ago!

The first photo that was published on Facebook is part of the history of the great social network and surely you can not imagine what it was.

Facebook It is considered the most popular social network of all time, which has grown in unimaginable ways over the years; acquiring other social networks like Instagram and WhatsApp. But the way to get there was long and there are many hidden secrets within the social network that have not been discovered.

One of them has always been about what was the first photo that was published on a Facebook wall; a mystery that today has been solved and that we share with you here, if you had had the doubt all your life too.

As you know, Mark Zuckerberg founded the social network in 2004, already 16 years ago, with the aim of being a university project that would unite students through a platform; with the possibility of sharing ideas and photographs, giving each profile its own design and personality, which would later become a “wall”.

Well, during the creation process, Mark Zuckerberg was the first to post a photo on Facebook; which is about himself working on the platform, quite young, concentrated, with headphones, a laptop and around water and an energy drink. Very early 2000s style.

This photo was published by the creator on September 5, 2004 and which he recently shared to learn more about the history of Facebook. An image that has obviously been forgotten in the social network due to the 2.4 billion users around the world and the 350 million photos that are shared daily.

Now that you know this secret tell us, what was your first photo that you shared on your Facebook wall?