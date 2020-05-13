Wednesday, May 13, 2020
This was the first photo to be posted on Facebook, 16 years ago!

By Brian Adam
The first photo that was published on Facebook is part of the history of the great social network and surely you can not imagine what it was.

First photo Facebook
(Photo: Writing)

Facebook It is considered the most popular social network of all time, which has grown in unimaginable ways over the years; acquiring other social networks like Instagram and WhatsApp. But the way to get there was long and there are many hidden secrets within the social network that have not been discovered.

First Facebook photo 0

One of them has always been about what was the first photo that was published on a Facebook wall; a mystery that today has been solved and that we share with you here, if you had had the doubt all your life too.

As you know, Mark Zuckerberg founded the social network in 2004, already 16 years ago, with the aim of being a university project that would unite students through a platform; with the possibility of sharing ideas and photographs, giving each profile its own design and personality, which would later become a “wall”.

First photo Facebook
(Photo: Facebook)

Well, during the creation process, Mark Zuckerberg was the first to post a photo on Facebook; which is about himself working on the platform, quite young, concentrated, with headphones, a laptop and around water and an energy drink. Very early 2000s style.

First Facebook photo
(Photo: First Facebook photo)

This photo was published by the creator on September 5, 2004 and which he recently shared to learn more about the history of Facebook. An image that has obviously been forgotten in the social network due to the 2.4 billion users around the world and the 350 million photos that are shared daily.

Today the design and functions of Facebook have been renewed in all the 16 years that have passed, such as the opportunity to change to Dark mode wave new reaction of “I Care”; something you can enjoy thanks to the unlimited social networks that your Friend Kit and the connectivity of #LaRedDeTusEmociones

First Facebook photo

Now that you know this secret tell us, what was your first photo that you shared on your Facebook wall?

