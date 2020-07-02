This tiny disk can hold 740 million pages!

Seoul: Samsung has introduced a new generation of short solid state drives with data capacity ranging from 1 terabyte (1024 gigabytes) to 8 terabytes (8192 gigabytes). However, they are also very expensive.

For your convenience, consider that if a disk drive has a capacity of 1 terabyte, it can hold 92.2 million pages of English text. According to this calculation, an 8 terabyte disk drive will hold about 740 million pages of content.

Although Samsung Electronics has previously held the record for the largest capacity of solid state drives with a storage capacity of 30.72 terabytes of data, it was significantly larger.

The new generation of solid state drives also uses QLC technology to store as much data as possible in the least amount of space. As a result, the size of these hard drives is only 2.5 inches.

There are currently four new drives called the "870 QVD SATA SSD" with a capacity of 1 terabyte, 2 terabytes, 4 terabytes and 8 terabytes, priced at جبکہ 130, 250 250 and ڈالر 500, but the price of an 8 terabyte SSD drive has not yet been announced.

In all these models, the data transfer speed is between 530 megabytes per second and 560 megabytes per second.

It should be noted that hard drives with a capacity of dozens of terabytes have been available for years, but firstly they are quite large in size while on the other hand they are so expensive that only certain individuals and organizations can buy them.