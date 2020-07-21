This spectacular photo shows us four heavenly wonders: there is also the comet NEOWISE

The “record” image attached to this news shows a meteor of a split second that crawls in the sky, the incredible spectacle of green dawn that shines with the NEOWISE comet and purple ribbons that form following a mysterious atmospheric phenomenon called Strong Thermal Emissions Velocity Enhancement (STEVE).

The shot in question (600 of them in all) was taken by Donna Lach on Tuesday evening near her farm in Manitoba, Canada. The aurora appears when the charged particles of the Sun interact with oxygen and nitrogen in the Earth’s atmosphere, but the origins of the phenomenon called STEVE are still a mystery.

The two phenomena created the perfect stage for the passage of the comet NEOWISE and a small meteor passed by there. The comet that has performed worldwide is expected to approach our planet on July 23rd. The next few nights – until Sunday – could offer the best opportunity to spot him in the sky. After that, The bright celestial body will never return to us for 6,768 years.

At 11:30 pm, the comet was high above the horizon and the aurora shone in the middle of the sky. An hour and a half later, STEVE’s vertical stripes also appeared, luckily the camera lens managed to capture it. At the sight of the passing meteor, the photographer remained dumbfounded by the shot, which quickly went around the world.