This small crustacean has the fastest eyes in the animal kingdom

By Brian Adam
A new study found that so-called “snapping shrimp” has the fastest eyes on the planet. The research, published in the journal Biology Letters, revealed that these small animals have a superfast vision, substantially updating their vision 160 times per second.

How did they test this sort of “superpower”? The researchers used a thin conducting wire for the record the electrical impulses coming from the eyes of the Alpheus heterothallic. They exposed the shellfish to intermittent lights and monitored their response. Their result revealed that they have a temporal sampling frequency (a term used to describe the frequency with which the eye can update its vision to create an image not blurred by movement) of at least 160 Herz, bringing home the title of “fastest eyes ever described in an aquatic animal”.

Such a view benefits animals in identifying fast-moving obstacles or targets in complex environments and is a feature often observed in flying animals. It’s believed that the pigeon has one of the fastest sampling rates in the animal kingdom of 143 Hz. While humans “only” 60 Hz.

In the case of Snapping shrimp, researchers believe this incredible ability helps them detect small objects that move through their field of vision with clarity, despite the structurally complex environment in which they live.

