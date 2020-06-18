Tech News
This new ESA website shows the world’s pollution levels

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

This new ESA website shows the world's pollution levels

Data from the Copernicus Sentinel-5P (S5P) satellite, launched from our planet in 2017, were used to measure air pollutants globally thanks to its Tropomi tool. ESA recently released a new online mapping tool that shows the pollution level of nitrogen dioxide.

This online portal is released as part of the larger S5P Product Algorithm (S5P-PAL) project. What is nitrogen dioxide? It is a pollutant that derives from vehicles, various industrial structures and power plants. When in the atmosphere, it puts human respiratory health at risk, making it a public health concern.

Now everyone can view the levels of this pollutant using the brand new ESA mapping tool (accessible by clicking on this link). It is the first of multiple tools that will be released to publicly display data from the Copernicus Sentinel-5P satellite.

European space agency teams are currently working on developing a map capable of showing global levels of carbon monoxide; there are also other planned features, such as selecting a specific region. Currently, on the site in question, ESA states that users have been showing the average concentrations of nitrogen dioxide pollutants for the region in the past 14 days.

The changes following the blockages caused by COVID-19, as ESA points out, are evident in this map, highlighting the “drastic reductions” experienced in cities around the world.

