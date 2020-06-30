Tech News
This mouthpiece syncs with your smartphone and translates languages

By Brian Adam
The Japanese created C-Mask, the mouthpiece that syncs via bluetooth, translates languages, and is capable of making calls.

For decades, the Japanese had already used this garment in their daily lives and already had established social behaviors such as keeping distance even on public transport. This is not only the case in Japan, in fact in many other Asian terrains people use mouth masks outside the context of protection from the coronavirus

C-Mask, the smart mask

Being already a normal part of their lives, the Japanese firm Donut Robotics I believe C-Mask, a smart mask or face mask that syncs to your smartphone, tablet or any device with bluetooth.

C-Mask smart mouthpiece that syncs with smartphone and translates. * Photo: Flipboard

“We worked hard for years to develop a robot and have used that technology to create a product that responds to how the coronavirus has reshaped society,” says Taisuke Ono, CEO of Donut Robotics.

If Google Translator and all the simultaneous translation applications were already a great invention, especially for travelers visiting destinations where English is not spoken, this gadget could be very useful for that trip that you will soon be able to enjoy.

C-Mask is capable of receiving messages in Japanese and translating them into eight different languages, and according to Taisuke, his drive was basically focused as a strategy to keep his company afloat, taking advantage of the fact that they had already developed it.

How does C-Mask work?

C-Mask is placed over the mask and connects to mobile devices via Bluetooth, transcribe to text messages the words the user hears without having to bring the cell phone closer to the face, allows make calls phone calls and most importantly, amplify the voice of the user who wears the mask through an integrated speaker.

C-Mask smart mouthpiece that syncs via bluetooth. * Photo: urdunn

So far, 5 thousand units have been sold at $ 40 each, and although for now they are only available on the Japanese island, this type of invention is one of the many ideas that could be useful from the incorporation of this garment. Worldwide.

Read also: Activate SmartWatch IoT with your Telcel Plan and always stay connected

While a prototype of a translation mask arrives in our country, you can continue doing your translations online from your Amigo Kit connected to #LaRedDeTusEmociones.

