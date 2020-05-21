This launcher makes it easy to launch applications with one hand without changing the interface of your mobile

Do you want to customize the launch of applications, shortcuts or functions without changing your preferred launcher or the interface that comes standard on your Android? Zone Launcher can be an ally in the task, especially if you want to use your phone with only one hand. Hidden on the side, you can deploy your apps, games or functions with a gesture.

Adding applications to the mobile can be counterproductive if they do not contribute anything and fill the phone space, but there are always examples that Simplify use while adding more useful options to Android. This is the case of Zone Launcher, an app launcher that, despite the man, is not a ‘launcher’ as we understand it since it does not modify the interface you have on your Android. And that’s the good thing: you can customize Zone Launcher to your liking so that moving between apps is a matter of a simple gesture.

Zone Launcher simplifies opening apps with one gesture

The application we are talking about follows the mechanics of the launchers located on the side of the phone, those that unfold when you swipe from the outside to the inside of the screen. Although, instead of showing a menu, Zone Launcher deploys a true application launcher, all without taking your finger off the screen. Slide, open the launcher and choose the app, all with one hand and in less than a second.

Zone Launcher is widely customizable so you can not only choose favourite apps and games, but You can also categorize them by desks or ‘Zones’. In this way, you can make yourself an area with your essential apps, another with work, your favourite games and thus: the spaces created are also accessible by sliding your finger; in such a way that, with a little imagination, you will have all your mobile within reach of a gesture.

You can order the applications to your liking, launch app functions, Zone Launcher allows you to adjust the launch areas and their width, you can choose the colours of the window, dark or light mode and even the app allows you to apply an icon pack to all your chosen apps. Of course, for some advanced functions, it is necessary to go through the box: the in-app purchase is 1.39 euros.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?vsrc=mNIPaueg6CA

Zone Launcher works perfectly without paying a penny, it has no ads, it is highly functional and you only need to give it the permission to overlay on other applications (also accessibility if you want to add access to some functions). Of course, it is somewhat complicated to use if you have the navigation gestures activated on your Android since you must learn to do the launch slide diagonally (requires some practice). We recommend it if you want to access your apps faster, even with one hand.