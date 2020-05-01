This laptop weighs less than 1kg, has Windows 10 and is now € 100 cheaper than usual

- Advertisement -

One of the Windows 10 alternatives to MacBook Air has just dropped in price. It is the LG Gram and it is even lighter than the Apple laptop since it weighs less than 1kg, a record.

Today, one of the most valued features in a laptop is that it weighs little, hence a race between different brands has been unleashed to see who goes further in this regard, and for now it seems that LG is leading the way.

Your LG Gram weighs 968 grams and has a slightly more attractive price right now. Pc Componentes has applied a discount of € 100 to leave it in only 889 € and with shipping from Spain.

Comes with Windows 10 pre-installed, something less and less frequent in computers of this type since the brands do without the OS to be able to sell their equipment somewhat cheaper, although in their flagships they do continue to include the Microsoft system, and this is the flagship of the firm Korean.

€ 889 is a good price as an alternative to MacBook Air, although it should be mentioned that right now the 2018 MacBook Air is reduced to only 899 €, so they are practically at price parity. If you prefer macOS, it is a good opportunity, although If your bet is Windows, the LG Gram is an ideal option.

Its specifications, beyond the weight (or the absence of it almost), include an Intel Core i5 and 256GB of storage in SSD format, a qualitative leap compared to hard drives, and that is constantly noticeable in the fluidity of the operating system.

As a laptop to work from home or to go to and from the office, it more than meets all standards, as we could see when we subjected it to analysis, although the version of the LG Gram that is on offer is the 14 “version and not the 17 “, somewhat more impressive.

An additional advantage of PcComponentes is that this Spanish store offers fast shipping, up to 24 hours depending on the area in which you live.