Friday, May 1, 2020
TechologySmart World
Updated:

This laptop weighs less than 1kg, has Windows 10 and is now € 100 cheaper than usual

By Brian Adam
6
0

Must Read

Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

Public opinion doubts Biden

Biden supporters congratulate him at a rally last February. / AFP The pressure is mounting on the Democratic candidate for...
Read more
AutomobileBrian Adam - 0

Tesla will offer Autopilot as a monthly subscription in the coming months

As long as how the quarter has gone financially announced in Tesla Take advantage of the moment to reveal...
Read more
TechologyBrian Adam - 0

Diamond nano-threads are three times more effective than lithium-ion batteries

Diamond nanowires can be used to make long lasting and high energy batteries. Photo: University of Queensland Queensland: Mobile phones...
Read more
AutomobileBrian Adam - 0

The new CHAdeMO 3.0 standard will be able to charge an electric car in less than 10 minutes

The CHAdeMO Association, the organization behind one of the main electric car charging standards, together with the China Electricity...
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

The new Google Chromecast will bring the accessory that users have been asking for years

It seems that the launch of a new Chromecast is approaching And, in addition to improving the device as...
Read more
TechologyBrian Adam - 0

They create plants that emit their own light and glow in the dark

Remember the luminescent plants from the movie Avatar? Well, scientists have made them come true: they have created plants...
Read more
TechologyBrian Adam - 0

Windows 10 and Windows Defender settings to improve security

The large number of threats and types of malware that circulate today on the network makes anyone who cares...
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

Roborock presents its most powerful robot vacuum cleaner, the S6 MaxV

When it comes to vacuum robots, Roborock is one of the leading companies on the market. The company has a...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -

One of the Windows 10 alternatives to MacBook Air has just dropped in price. It is the LG Gram and it is even lighter than the Apple laptop since it weighs less than 1kg, a record.

Today, one of the most valued features in a laptop is that it weighs little, hence a race between different brands has been unleashed to see who goes further in this regard, and for now it seems that LG is leading the way.

Your LG Gram weighs 968 grams and has a slightly more attractive price right now. Pc Componentes has applied a discount of € 100 to leave it in only 889 € and with shipping from Spain.

Comes with Windows 10 pre-installed, something less and less frequent in computers of this type since the brands do without the OS to be able to sell their equipment somewhat cheaper, although in their flagships they do continue to include the Microsoft system, and this is the flagship of the firm Korean.

€ 889 is a good price as an alternative to MacBook Air, although it should be mentioned that right now the 2018 MacBook Air is reduced to only 899 €, so they are practically at price parity. If you prefer macOS, it is a good opportunity, although If your bet is Windows, the LG Gram is an ideal option.

Its specifications, beyond the weight (or the absence of it almost), include an Intel Core i5 and 256GB of storage in SSD format, a qualitative leap compared to hard drives, and that is constantly noticeable in the fluidity of the operating system.

As a laptop to work from home or to go to and from the office, it more than meets all standards, as we could see when we subjected it to analysis, although the version of the LG Gram that is on offer is the 14 “version and not the 17 “, somewhat more impressive.

An additional advantage of PcComponentes is that this Spanish store offers fast shipping, up to 24 hours depending on the area in which you live.

More Articles Like This

RELATED ARTICLES

Windows 10 and Windows Defender settings to improve security

Techology Brian Adam - 0
The large number of threats and types of malware that circulate today on the network makes anyone who cares more and who cares less...
Read more

Roborock presents its most powerful robot vacuum cleaner, the S6 MaxV

Smart World Brian Adam - 0
When it comes to vacuum robots, Roborock is one of the leading companies on the market. The company has a multitude of devices and now...
Read more

Tesla will offer Autopilot as a monthly subscription in the coming months

Automobile Brian Adam - 0
As long as how the quarter has gone financially announced in Tesla Take advantage of the moment to reveal any of the news or...
Read more

In India there are 550 million mobile phones without GPS, what use is an application to detect cases of COVID-19?

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
As our readers will well know, applications to aid in coronavirus prevention are being developed in a large number of countries. The main objective they...
Read more

Now 8 people can have video conferencing on WhatsApp at a time

Social Networks Brian Adam - 0
San Francisco: WhatsApp has now introduced the option of video calling or conferencing between eight people instead of four on its platform. Earlier, WhatsApp and...
Read more

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro: 5 reasons why you are a candidate to become a best seller

Smart World Brian Adam - 0
If you like Note mobiles, today you have three new ones to choose from. Although we will focus on the new Xiaomi Red Mi...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

The EU loses 20 billion a year with the Dutch and Luxembourg tax shelters

The flag of the European Union. / Reuters The hole leaves Spain without 2,500 million of collection of firms that...
Read more
Community

Covid-19 closed meat processing plant in Westmeath

Brian Adam - 0
Covid-19 seized by four at a meat processing plant in Kilbeggan A Dawn Meats member meat processing plant in Kilbeggan, Westmeath, has closed due to...
Read more
Techology

Windows 10 and Windows Defender settings to improve security

Brian Adam - 0
The large number of threats and types of malware that circulate today on the network makes anyone who cares more and who cares less...
Read more
Smart World

Roborock presents its most powerful robot vacuum cleaner, the S6 MaxV

Brian Adam - 0
When it comes to vacuum robots, Roborock is one of the leading companies on the market. The company has a multitude of devices and now...
Read more
Automobile

Tesla will offer Autopilot as a monthly subscription in the coming months

Brian Adam - 0
As long as how the quarter has gone financially announced in Tesla Take advantage of the moment to reveal any of the news or...
Read more
Corona Virus

In India there are 550 million mobile phones without GPS, what use is an application to detect cases of COVID-19?

Brian Adam - 0
As our readers will well know, applications to aid in coronavirus prevention are being developed in a large number of countries. The main objective they...
Read more
Smart World

This laptop weighs less than 1kg, has Windows 10 and is now € 100 cheaper than usual

Brian Adam - 0
One of the Windows 10 alternatives to MacBook Air has just dropped in price. It is the LG Gram and it is even lighter...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY