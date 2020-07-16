Latest newsTop Stories
Updated:

This is what an iconic B-25 bomber from World War II looks like

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Latest newsBrian Adam -

Jack Chambers appointed minister of state for the Gaeltacht but a question about his ability to speak Irish

Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed in the Dáil today that the Fianna Fáil TD from Dublin West has been appointed...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

A colossal cosmic structure that spans 1.37 billion light years has been discovered

In a research published in The Astrophysical Journal, it has been described as an immense structure of 1.37 billion...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Doubts about the future of the Gaeltacht state ministry as Calleary is promoted

Dara Calleary is thought to be most likely to be promoted due to the announcement that Agriculture Minister Barry...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

The first packs of animated stickers are available on WhatsApp

A few days ago we learned that WhatsApp was experimenting in its beta versions of iOS and Android with...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Top StoriesBrian Adam -

This dangerous dolphin was 16 feet long and hunted!

Wisconsin: The dolphin is an innocent aquatic animal found in both oceans and rivers. But 25 million years ago...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Facebook dark mode reaches iOS and Android apps

The Facebook dark mode is now available for iOS and Android devices. Find out how to activate it. At last! Officially,...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

This is what an iconic B-25 bomber from World War II looks like

One of the most iconic planes of the Second World War is undoubtedly the B-25 bomber. Papua New Guinea was a site of military action in the Pacific, from January 1942 to the end of the war in August 1945, with significant losses of planes and other military vessels, some of which have never been found.

For this reason, Project Recover was created, an initiative to map the seabed in search of WWII aircraft missing. In his search for nearly 10 square kilometres, a debris field of a B-25 bomber was found that had been missing for over 70 years.

Planes “after immersing themselves in the sea for decades, they are often unrecognizable in front of untrained eyes, often covered with corals and other marine life,” says Katy O’Connell, executive director of Project Recover.”Thanks to the use of very advanced technologies, which led to the discovery of the B-25, they allow us to accelerate and improve the discovery and possible recovery of our missing soldiers.

Well known to locals and diving enthusiasts for over 30 years, the bomber had never been officially examined. Of the six crew members associated with the plane, five survived the crash but were taken prisoner by the Japanese. Among other missions around the world (England, New Caledonia, Palau, Saipan, Solomon Islands, Tinian and the United States), Project Recover plans to return to Papua New Guinea again to further explore the sea depths, which I always hide something interesting.

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

A Venetian doctor played a key role in shaping modern chemistry

Science Brian Adam -
The Italian scientist Santorio Santori, lived between 1561 and 1636, provided an explanation of the functioning of matter twenty years before Galileo. In notes...
Read more

Plague kills 15-year-old boy in China, plague confirmed in US

Top Stories Brian Adam -
Beijing / Colorado: A 15-year-old boy died of plague in China, after which 15 people who had contact with the boy were quarantined. A 15-year-old...
Read more

A unique wedding ceremony in Saudi Arabia on the video conference application "Zoom"

Top Stories Brian Adam -
Mecca: Due to the lockdown in Saudi Arabia, a young man from Makkah, Khidr bin Mustafa, arranged a wedding ceremony on the video conference...
Read more

35-year-old video game auctioned for Rs 2 crore

Top Stories Brian Adam -
Dallas: Nintendo's old and popular video game "Super Mario Brothers" was recently auctioned off at an online auction for 11 114,000 (approximately PKR 20...
Read more

Oppo introduces world's fastest charger

Top Stories Brian Adam -
Oppo, the world's leading mobile and technology company, has introduced the world's fastest 125-watt charger for consumers worried about mobile charging. According to the international...
Read more

Coronavirus, the Italian study: "those who re-get in danger of developing the severe form"

Corona Virus Brian Adam -
An all-Italian study, published in the BMJ Global Health journal, is making much discussion and concern in the past few hours, as it claims...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY