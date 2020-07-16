This is what an iconic B-25 bomber from World War II looks like

One of the most iconic planes of the Second World War is undoubtedly the B-25 bomber. Papua New Guinea was a site of military action in the Pacific, from January 1942 to the end of the war in August 1945, with significant losses of planes and other military vessels, some of which have never been found.

For this reason, Project Recover was created, an initiative to map the seabed in search of WWII aircraft missing. In his search for nearly 10 square kilometres, a debris field of a B-25 bomber was found that had been missing for over 70 years.

Planes “after immersing themselves in the sea for decades, they are often unrecognizable in front of untrained eyes, often covered with corals and other marine life,” says Katy O’Connell, executive director of Project Recover.”Thanks to the use of very advanced technologies, which led to the discovery of the B-25, they allow us to accelerate and improve the discovery and possible recovery of our missing soldiers.”

Well known to locals and diving enthusiasts for over 30 years, the bomber had never been officially examined. Of the six crew members associated with the plane, five survived the crash but were taken prisoner by the Japanese. Among other missions around the world (England, New Caledonia, Palau, Saipan, Solomon Islands, Tinian and the United States), Project Recover plans to return to Papua New Guinea again to further explore the sea depths, which I always hide something interesting.