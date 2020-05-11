Monday, May 11, 2020
TechologySmart World
Updated:

This is the Nintendo Switch CASE you need

By Brian Adam
6
0

Most Viewd

TechologyBrian Adam - 0

The mysterious X-37B plane is about to return to orbit and this time we know why

There is a lot of mystery around the US Army X-37B spacecraft that recently returned to Earth after nearly...
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

Motorola RAZR, surprise: two folding smartphones for the price of one in the USA

Do you remember Motorola RAZR, the folding smartphone that has made a lot of talk about itself because of...
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

Copy an object from reality and paste it on your computer: the incredible video

In the last few days, a particularly interesting video has been making the rounds of social networks, in which...
Read more
CommunityBrian Adam - 0

Staff of Dundalk Nursing Home heartbroken at death 23

The chief director of Dundalk Nursing Home, Dundalk, has confirmed that since April 1st, 23 residents died at the...
Read more
TechologyBrian Adam - 0

The RTX 3080 Ti will be a power monster, but the RTX 3070 isn’t a joke either

Incredibly powerful, with a huge number of CUDA cores and high operating frequencies. If the next generation of NVIDIA video...
Read more
Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

WhatsApp for PC and Mac already shows its dark mode in the beta version

New screens appear on how they carry out these jobs. WhatsApp dark mode is now available for iOS and Android...
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

A new 4K Apple TV could go on sale very, very soon

This is how some analysts reveal them. When those from Cupertino launched Apple TV in January 2007, nobody thought it...
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

Xiaomi Mi Band 5: the first photos of the futuristic smartband leaked

After the information of a few weeks ago, which described the launch of the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 during...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
nintendo switch 1 case

Protection is one of the most important aspects that exist after the purchase of a product and on many occasions, we do not give it the necessary attention. This time we wanted to make it very easy for you, showing you how to protect your console with which for us it is without a doubt the best case for Nintendo Switch on the market. It avoids scratches and unwanted falls easily and, what is more important, economical.

There are many Nintendo Switch cases, but only one is the best

As you know the most veteran readers, we like to try and analyze different options before making a review of where to tell you which is for us the best article in its category. We have done the same to choose the case for the Nintendo Switch. We have taken several existing options and have given them the usual use that many of you would make in your day today to see what you wear, what benefits and what problems each of them has. Before continuing and analyzing it, we will reveal the winner, this is for us the best on the market today in relation to its quality and price.

Buy Nintendo Switch Case – AMAZON – € 14.99

We have tested four different models of covers, analyzing and seeing the existing characteristics in each one of them. The materials that make it up, its usability and functionality, the degree of future deterioration and all this has led us to choose this model sold on Amazon as the best of all tested. It fulfils its function perfectly and also allows quick storage thanks to its easy internal closing system that we will now see in detail.

Why this case and not another?

There are a large number of covers on the market and not all of them meet the needs required in the Nintendo Switch. We would dare to say that some are not specific to this console, being only adaptations of dubious quality that do not fulfil the necessary task since there is a gap that does not fit 100% with the morphology of the product. A set that doesn’t completely suit, puts the Switch at risk not being properly supported. It is essential to prevent movements that can lead to breaks or blows. Instead, the model that we bring you today It has been specifically manufactured as a case for Nintendo Switch adapting perfectly to its contour and that shows.

Materials and features of the best Nintendo Switch case

Open switch case "width =" 606 "height =" 530 "srcset =" https://i0.wp.com/intallaght.ie/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/funda-switch-abierta.jpg?w=696&ssl=1 800w, https: // www.tecnopasion.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/funda-switch-abierta-300x263.jpg 300w, https://www.tecnopasion.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/funda-switch -open-768x672.jpg 768w "sizes =" (max-width: 606px) 100vw, 606px

Both materials and features are very important. These aspects will be essential for good performance and durability. The cover that we bring you, It is made of EVA, with a padded inner lining which gives it excellent external rigidity and a very pleasant interior feel. On the outside, its finish makes it very resistant against shocks, friction or wear typical of use and the tone chosen for the finish is black.

Its zipper is red and on the inside, we find soft fabric which protects our Nintendo against scratches and bumps. The lace is just perfect and has capacity for the Switch, 2 controls and up to 20 games placed individually and correctly attached. The Grip fits perfectly and with some effort, we have put the charger, but everything is said, it fits just right. In some cases we have placed the console with some famous rigid and silicone cases, it has also fitted perfectly. There is no pressure of any kind from the lid when closing.

nintendo switch case closed "width =" 584 "height =" 447 "srcset =" https://i1.wp.com/intallaght.ie/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/funda-nintendo-switch-cerrada.jpg?w=696&ssl=1 948w, https : //www.tecnopasion.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/funda-nintendo-switch-cerrada-300x230.jpg 300w, https://www.tecnopasion.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/ 01 / case-nintendo-switch-closed-768x588.jpg 768w, https://www.tecnopasion.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/funda-nintendo-switch-cerrada-65x50.jpg 65w "sizes = "(max-width: 584px) 100vw, 584px

The anchoring system of the Switch is made using a wide, fully adjustable velcro strap. At the top, we find an accessory compartment. This section is separated from the rest of the cover by a zipper and a micro-perforated fabric that allows us to see what we have inside it without the need to open the zipper.

The overall dimensions are: 26.5 x 13.5 x 7.5 cm

Buyers’ opinions are the most obvious confirmation

One of the points that have also helped us to decide, has been our own opinion of the buyers. At Amazon, at the time of writing this product review, there are almost 250 reviews from buyers who have already used this case for the Nintendo Switch. From them, 92% gives a rating of more than 4 stars out of 5 possible, and 72% directly gives you the highest score. Figures that do not give rise to error. Buyers are rarely wrong.

Funda switch Amazon "width =" 800 "height =" 550 "srcset =" https://i0.wp.com/intallaght.ie/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/funda-switch-amazon.jpg?w=696&ssl=1 800w, https: // www.tecnopasion.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/funda-switch-amazon-300x206.jpg 300w, https://www.tecnopasion.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/funda-switch -amazon-768x528.jpg 768w "sizes =" (max-width: 800px) 100vw, 800px

To put a but, we did not like that the micro-perforated lining where the games are stored is quite wide. This largely impedes the vision of the games that are inside and if we have many, we will be forced in many cases to take them out to know where each one is. A transparent lining would have been better.

To conclude and as a closing to this conscientious review, we have analyzed other models purchased in various e-commerce such as Amazon, Aliexpress, Gearbest or Bandgood. Some also have good quality, although they certainly are not comparable to this model. If you opt for it, we hope you enjoy it and we look forward to your comment to tell us what you think.

More Articles Like This

Torrent traffic shoots up in Europe and beats Netflix

Smart World Brian Adam - 0
Confinement has triggered the internet traffic around the world. So much so, that streaming platforms have limited image quality by decreasing bitrate in the...
Read more

Happy Price Trony: the best TV discounts of the May 2020 flyer

Smart World Brian Adam - 0
As we had the opportunity to tell yesterday, the new May 2020 Trony flyer, christened, is active Happy Price is valid until the 15th...
Read more

WhatsApp Web will let you make video conferences very soon, you know how?

Smart World Brian Adam - 0
The social network takes an important step in linking its services. If we look back and see everything Facebook has done since it bought WhatsApp...
Read more

Elgato HD60S + Review: the capture card to record in 4K

Smart World Brian Adam - 0
The acquisition card Elgato HD60S + allows console players to capture gameplay footage in one native 4K resolution: a rather important turning point for...
Read more

Any computer manufactured before 2019 with this connection, in danger

Smart World Brian Adam - 0
When we think of malware or one vulnerability, we think that the failure may be in some software elements, such as a vulnerability present...
Read more

2020 iPhone 12s could have 120Hz displays, what does it mean?

Smart World Brian Adam - 0
Those of Cupertino look for higher image quality. Screens have always been Apple's weak point on their mobile devices. Although he wrapped them with bombastic...
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

Torrent traffic shoots up in Europe and beats Netflix

Confinement has triggered the internet traffic around the world. So much so, that streaming platforms have limited image quality...
Read more
Smart World

Happy Price Trony: the best TV discounts of the May 2020 flyer

Brian Adam - 0
As we had the opportunity to tell yesterday, the new May 2020 Trony flyer, christened, is active Happy Price is valid until the 15th...
Read more
Smart World

WhatsApp Web will let you make video conferences very soon, you know how?

Brian Adam - 0
The social network takes an important step in linking its services. If we look back and see everything Facebook has done since it bought WhatsApp...
Read more
Community

Great decline in medical exams since the start of Covid-19

Brian Adam - 0
The number of people undergoing medical examinations has fallen significantly since the Covid-19 crisis. Many tests were canceled in April because of the coronary virus. For...
Read more
Smart World

Elgato HD60S + Review: the capture card to record in 4K

Brian Adam - 0
The acquisition card Elgato HD60S + allows console players to capture gameplay footage in one native 4K resolution: a rather important turning point for...
Read more
Latest news

Life could thrive on hydrogen-rich "alien" worlds, according to a study

Brian Adam - 0
Life, as we know it, needs a place very similar (if not equal) to Earth to exist. However, according to a new study, could...
Read more
Smart World

Any computer manufactured before 2019 with this connection, in danger

Brian Adam - 0
When we think of malware or one vulnerability, we think that the failure may be in some software elements, such as a vulnerability present...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY