This is the Nintendo Switch CASE you need

Protection is one of the most important aspects that exist after the purchase of a product and on many occasions, we do not give it the necessary attention. This time we wanted to make it very easy for you, showing you how to protect your console with which for us it is without a doubt the best case for Nintendo Switch on the market. It avoids scratches and unwanted falls easily and, what is more important, economical.

There are many Nintendo Switch cases, but only one is the best

As you know the most veteran readers, we like to try and analyze different options before making a review of where to tell you which is for us the best article in its category. We have done the same to choose the case for the Nintendo Switch. We have taken several existing options and have given them the usual use that many of you would make in your day today to see what you wear, what benefits and what problems each of them has. Before continuing and analyzing it, we will reveal the winner, this is for us the best on the market today in relation to its quality and price.

We have tested four different models of covers, analyzing and seeing the existing characteristics in each one of them. The materials that make it up, its usability and functionality, the degree of future deterioration and all this has led us to choose this model sold on Amazon as the best of all tested. It fulfils its function perfectly and also allows quick storage thanks to its easy internal closing system that we will now see in detail.

Why this case and not another?

There are a large number of covers on the market and not all of them meet the needs required in the Nintendo Switch. We would dare to say that some are not specific to this console, being only adaptations of dubious quality that do not fulfil the necessary task since there is a gap that does not fit 100% with the morphology of the product. A set that doesn’t completely suit, puts the Switch at risk not being properly supported. It is essential to prevent movements that can lead to breaks or blows. Instead, the model that we bring you today It has been specifically manufactured as a case for Nintendo Switch adapting perfectly to its contour and that shows.

Materials and features of the best Nintendo Switch case

Both materials and features are very important. These aspects will be essential for good performance and durability. The cover that we bring you, It is made of EVA, with a padded inner lining which gives it excellent external rigidity and a very pleasant interior feel. On the outside, its finish makes it very resistant against shocks, friction or wear typical of use and the tone chosen for the finish is black.

Its zipper is red and on the inside, we find soft fabric which protects our Nintendo against scratches and bumps. The lace is just perfect and has capacity for the Switch, 2 controls and up to 20 games placed individually and correctly attached. The Grip fits perfectly and with some effort, we have put the charger, but everything is said, it fits just right. In some cases we have placed the console with some famous rigid and silicone cases, it has also fitted perfectly. There is no pressure of any kind from the lid when closing.

The anchoring system of the Switch is made using a wide, fully adjustable velcro strap. At the top, we find an accessory compartment. This section is separated from the rest of the cover by a zipper and a micro-perforated fabric that allows us to see what we have inside it without the need to open the zipper.

The overall dimensions are: 26.5 x 13.5 x 7.5 cm

Buyers’ opinions are the most obvious confirmation

One of the points that have also helped us to decide, has been our own opinion of the buyers. At Amazon, at the time of writing this product review, there are almost 250 reviews from buyers who have already used this case for the Nintendo Switch. From them, 92% gives a rating of more than 4 stars out of 5 possible, and 72% directly gives you the highest score. Figures that do not give rise to error. Buyers are rarely wrong.

To put a but, we did not like that the micro-perforated lining where the games are stored is quite wide. This largely impedes the vision of the games that are inside and if we have many, we will be forced in many cases to take them out to know where each one is. A transparent lining would have been better.

To conclude and as a closing to this conscientious review, we have analyzed other models purchased in various e-commerce such as Amazon, Aliexpress, Gearbest or Bandgood. Some also have good quality, although they certainly are not comparable to this model. If you opt for it, we hope you enjoy it and we look forward to your comment to tell us what you think.