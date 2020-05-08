This is the new realme smart watch

The mobile firm realme has been preparing for months your first smartwatch, and as much as I try to keep all the preparations secret, some of the features have been leaked, as well as its design that is very familiar to us.

After breaking into the mobile market with force and growing among the different countries due to its competitive prices with models like the Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro or Realme 6i, Realme is looking for new challenges. You already have wireless headphones, the Realme Air Buds and a Redmi Band smart bracelet in your catalogue: he was missing the smartwatch, the realme Watch.

Thanks to the filtration of XDA- Developers We know that its design will be similar to Xiaomi’s Apple Watch and Amazfit Bit. Square with rounded edges and one 1.4 inch LCD screen this is the exterior of the brand’s first smartwatch.

The information emphasizes that it will be a touch screen with a 320 x 320-pixel resolution and in full colour. In addition to interacting with the screen, on the side will include a physical button for when sweat makes it difficult to use the screen or we block it at night as other watches allow.

At the rear is the pin charging system, next to the heart rate reader. With that system, you can reload 160 mAh battery that the device will have and that, in the absence of evidence, could give the watch autonomy of one week.

You can get wet thanks to the fact that it has IP68 protection. It also has Bluetooth 5.0, accelerometer and SPO2 sensor to measure blood oxygen, they say nothing about GPS. Apart from these details, only some details of the operating system developed by realme to include functions and applications for the mobile are known.

XDA-Developers From XDA- Developers affirm that the brand will offer music player, stopwatch, an application to check the weather and a series of pre-installed dials among which to choose to consult the time and the other parameters collected by the watch in the fifteen types of sport that it would be able to monitor with its sensors.

What is not known is the date and the price for which it will be put up for sale. It is possible that it will first be launched on the Asian continent for months later to undertake the journey to the rest of the world.