This is the first incredible image of two planets around a Sun-like star

By Brian Adam
This is the first incredible image of two planets around a Sun-like star

Astronomers have managed to achieve the incredible “family photo” of a Solar System (much younger than ours) 300 light-years away from us, which includes the mother star and its planets orbiting it.

The protagonist of the photo is TYC 8998-760-1 with its exoplanets spinning around it on incredibly large orbits. Most of the over 4,000 confirmed exoplanets to date have only been detected by indirect means, such as weak drops in the star’s light as the exoplanet passes in front of it or a slight oscillation in the star’s position due to the gravity of the exoplanet.

They are two incredibly “easy” methods to use, but they have a big problem: they only work with very large and close planets around its star. To date, moreover, only a few dozen exoplanets have been photographed directly, and only two other multi-planet systems … both around stars very different from the Sun.

The first planet of this system similar to ours was discovered last year, a gas giant about 14 times the mass of Jupiter, in orbit around the star at a distance of about 160 astronomical units (in comparison, the Earth is far away “only “1 Astronomical Unit). After collecting all the data, however, astronomers noticed another planet, 320 astronomical units away and about 6 times the mass of Jupiter.

In the future, the tools will be able to reveal the presence of an atmosphere and even its composition by observing a planet. “The possibility that future instruments, such as those available on the Extremely Large Telescope, will be able to detect planets of even less mass around this star marks an important milestone in understanding systems,” says the author of the study, published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, Alexander Bohn of the University of Leiden in the Netherlands.

