This is the first image of the wreckage of a WWI destroyer

To go from Scrabster – a small settlement on the north coast of Scotland – to the Orkney Islands, an archipelago located off the north coast of Great Britain, you pass right over a wreck of the First World War, which before 2017 was shrouded in mystery and tragedy.

Specifically, it is the destroyer HMS Pheasant of the British Navy, which was first “observed” in 2017 through sonar used to map the seabed. The wreckage itself is protected as a ship designated under the Protection of Military Remains Act 1986, which means that you cannot enter inside or carry out close studies without authorization from the Ministry of Defense.

At 0:15 am on March 1, 1917 the ship left Stromness to patrol the waters west of Orkney. Overnight, the boat most likely hit a rock and sank slowly. Eighty-nine crew members were on board. Only one body was recovered: that of Midshipman (aspiring naval officer) Reginald Campbell.

There is an initiative to develop a memorial in Hoy, Orkney, to commemorate all those who have lost their lives on board. The project is led by the Orca (Orkney Research Center for Archeology), the University of the Highlands and Islands Archeology Institute and Kevin Heath of SULA Diving.

On the other hand, here is the wreck of a German submarine from the Second World War.