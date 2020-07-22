Latest newsTop Stories
This is the 'darkest' fish in the world

By Brian Adam
This fish absorbs 99.5% of the light that falls on it. (Photo: Smithsonian Institution)

Los Angeles: A team of American scientists has discovered the darkest creatures ever in the deepest depths of the ocean, but one of them is a fish that can undoubtedly be called the 'darkest' animal because of the 99.5 that fall on its skin. Percent light is absorbed.

The Smithsonian Institution's research expedition, led by Karen Osborne, has been diving into the deep waters of the Atlantic Ocean for the past few months in special submarines.

Going several kilometers below sea level, where sunlight could not reach at all, the team of experts found 16 different creatures with extremely dark colors, but one of them turned out to be the darkest type of fish because it itself It absorbs 99.5% of the light that falls on it, making it very difficult to photograph.

Details of these discoveries from the dark depths of the ocean have been published online in the latest issue of the research journal Current Biology.

