This is the correct way to clean and disinfect your cell phone

Follow this step-by-step guide to clean and disinfect your cell phone correctly and without causing damage.

The cell phone is one of the objects with which we are most in contact on a daily basis, so its correct cleaning is very important, not only to keep us safe from some viruses and bacteria such as COVID-19 but not to damage it in the process. Here we tell you how to clean and disinfect your cell phone without damaging it since all electronic devices have software that is sensitive to liquids or substances that we commonly use to disinfect surfaces.

The cell phone is an important focus of dirt because according to analysis, these have up to 30 times more bacteria than a toilet bowl, and particularly the COVID virus can subsist in these for up to 96 hours.

What materials do you need to clean your cell phone?

For your cell phone, the most recommended is to use 70% pure isopropyl alcohol, which you can use for all your electronic devices thanks to its fast evaporation and non-conduction properties.

You can find this substance in different presentations, in aerosol, in a liquid solution and in wet wipes. In fact, isopropyl alcohol wipes are the most comfortable and recommended option, you can also use those from Clorox. If you do not find this presentation there is no problem, because you can also opt for the liquid presentation and help yourself with microfiber cloths.

How to disinfect the cell phone?

Before cleaning your cell phone, wash your hands with soap and water. Remember to turn off the key while rubbing your hands.

Make sure that the place where you are going to disinfect your cell phone is clean.

Remove the protective case from your cell phone and turn it off. According to the material of your protective case, it can be cleaned. If it is made entirely of plastic, you can use soap and water with a very damp cloth. If it has an internal part of cloth, apply a little soapy water or isopropyl alcohol to a cloth.

Turn off your cell phone before starting.

Take the disinfecting wipe or the damp cloth with the isopropyl alcohol and carefully wipe it across the screen and the entire exterior of the phone, do not insert it into the edges and ports.

Make sure that if your formula comes in a spray, don’t spray it directly. Just moisten the microfiber cloth to follow the procedure.

We also tell you what not to do when cleaning your smartphone. * Photo: Unsplash

To clean the camera lenses, it is best to use a lens cleaning cloth, which you can dampen very lightly with alcohol.

When the alcohol has evaporated and your cell phone looks dry, wipe another totally dry and clean microfiber cloth over its entire surface.

When the cover is completely dry you can put it back and turn it on.

Finish off with proper handwashing with soap and water.

What not to do to clean your smartphone?

Do not use isotopes or cotton as these leave lint residues between the cavities of your cell phone.

Also, even if your smartphone is IP certified for protection against water, never immerse it in any substance to clean it, or spray it with disinfectants.

Even if your cell phone is waterproof, the chemicals will wear it down and penetrate the protective coating.

Also do not use compressed air such as that of keyboards to clean dust from its openings, the pressure at which it is expelled is capable of damaging its internal components.

How often should you disinfect your cell phone?

Currently, with the topic of infections by the new coronavirus, it is advisable to clean your cell phone every time you return home. However, in normal reality, cell phones host various viruses and bacteria, so it is better to do it frequently and correctly, you will not want to put that device full of bugs on your ear.