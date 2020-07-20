Tech NewsSpace tech
Updated:

This is the closest photo ever taken to the sun: never seen gleams have been discovered

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AppsBrian Adam -

WhatsApp from Facebook: What is the meaning of the mysterious logo?

Have you noticed that this peculiar logo appears next to WhatsApp? Today we finally discover what it means and...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Hell on Earth: Hottest temperature recorded this year in Death Valley

There is a reason why this place is called Death Valley. If we were in a Hollywood movie, the...
Read more
AppleBrian Adam -

Apple shows emojis coming to iOS: there is a very heroic one!

On the day dedicated to emojis, Apple has announced the list of emojis that will arrive on iOS during...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam -

The best Android smartphones between 300 and 500 euros in July 2020

The last few weeks have seen a "battle to democratize 5G" in this price range: let's see what the...
Read more
iphoneBrian Adam -

Meet the 13 new emojis that will arrive on iPhone!

To join the celebration of Emoji Day, Apple has introduced 13 new emojis that will arrive on all iPhones...
Read more
ScienceBrian Adam -

A new tool seeks the boundary between the quantum and classical world

A new tool, which is based on the flow of clouds of ultra-cold atoms, promises to test the transition...
Read more
Top StoriesBrian Adam -

These metal-eating bacteria were predicted 100 years ago: they have now been found

This is the story of an accidental discovery made by the microbiologist Jared Leadbeater who, after returning to his...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Facebook, Google and Apple introduce new emojis

San Francisco: On the occasion of World Emoji Day, Facebook, Google and Apple have introduced new emojis to express...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

This is the closest photo ever taken to the sun: never seen gleams have been discovered

A photo was taken just 77 million kilometres from the Sun. This is the latest feat of the Solar Orbiter, the European Space Agency (ESA) spacecraft, launched earlier this year. To be clear, the distance between our star and the Earth is 150 million kilometres, which means that the probe is currently halfway.

This incredible rapprochement allowed the observation of tiny flares on the surface of the star renamed “campfires (campfires or bonfires)” which may perhaps explain the complicated mechanism of crown heating. The Sun, in fact, has a surface area of ​​approximately 5,500 degrees but is surrounded by a super warm atmosphere of over a million degrees.

There is a theory advanced by the great American physicist Eugene Parker, who hypothesized that if there were a large number of small flashes (in this case the “campfires”) this could explain an omnipresent heating mechanism that could make it even hotter. the crown” says project scientist Daniel Müller.

These campfires are very small, and correspond to a couple of pixels in the photo; one pixel corresponds to 400 kilometres. The same size as some European countries and there may be even smaller ones. ESA’s satellite was sent on a rocket from Cape Canaveral to the United States in February. Its mission is to reveal the secrets of our star’s dynamic behaviour… and it appears to be succeeding.

Its mission is not over yet, and it will go even closer: the Solar Orbiter has been set on a series of rings around the Sun that they will gradually take it to a distance of minus 43 million kilometres. The new images were taken from the closest point of view ever. However, they are not in the highest resolution ever acquired of our star. In fact, the largest solar telescopes on Earth will always outnumber ESA’s spacecraft from this point of view.

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

How to survive the journey to Mars: guide to the dangers of space

Space tech Brian Adam -
In movies, the journey to Mars is simply a formality and the real dangers begin when you land on the red planet. In reality,...
Read more

Spotify debuts a new section of "top and trending" podcasts

Apps Brian Adam -
It seems incredible the years that podcasts have been behind them and the relevance that they are acquiring in recent times thanks to the...
Read more

What (and how) are exoskeletons being used in Spanish factories

Artificial Intelligence Brian Adam -
A worker prepares to cover his extremities with an exotraje at the doors of the assembly sector where he works. Although it...
Read more

Vodafone Happy is giving away six months of Amazon Prime and Now TV

Tech News Brian Adam -
Punctual as every Friday, Vodafone's Happy Friday is back. Let's see what are the discounts and coupons offered today, which are really very interesting...
Read more

IKOHS NETBOT S15, analysis: a serious candidate for the good, nice and cheap of vacuum robots

Reviews Brian Adam -
Despite the fact that Roomba, Conga or Dyson are still the vacuum robots that capture the innovations in the sector, there are...
Read more

A serious Windows 10 bug blocks internet connection: here’s how to fix it

How to? Brian Adam -
Still a problem for Windows 10. Apparently, in fact, the Patch Tuesday of July 2020, which was released earlier this week, has a serious...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY