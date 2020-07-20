This is the closest photo ever taken to the sun: never seen gleams have been discovered

A photo was taken just 77 million kilometres from the Sun. This is the latest feat of the Solar Orbiter, the European Space Agency (ESA) spacecraft, launched earlier this year. To be clear, the distance between our star and the Earth is 150 million kilometres, which means that the probe is currently halfway.

This incredible rapprochement allowed the observation of tiny flares on the surface of the star renamed “campfires (campfires or bonfires)” which may perhaps explain the complicated mechanism of crown heating. The Sun, in fact, has a surface area of ​​approximately 5,500 degrees but is surrounded by a super warm atmosphere of over a million degrees.

“There is a theory advanced by the great American physicist Eugene Parker, who hypothesized that if there were a large number of small flashes (in this case the “campfires”) this could explain an omnipresent heating mechanism that could make it even hotter. the crown” says project scientist Daniel Müller.

These campfires are very small, and correspond to a couple of pixels in the photo; one pixel corresponds to 400 kilometres. The same size as some European countries and there may be even smaller ones. ESA’s satellite was sent on a rocket from Cape Canaveral to the United States in February. Its mission is to reveal the secrets of our star’s dynamic behaviour… and it appears to be succeeding.

Its mission is not over yet, and it will go even closer: the Solar Orbiter has been set on a series of rings around the Sun that they will gradually take it to a distance of minus 43 million kilometres. The new images were taken from the closest point of view ever. However, they are not in the highest resolution ever acquired of our star. In fact, the largest solar telescopes on Earth will always outnumber ESA’s spacecraft from this point of view.