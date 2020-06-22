This is the biggest cherry in the world!

Pisa, Italy: The world's largest cherry has been found in a garden in Italy. According to unconfirmed reports, it will be the largest cherry in the Guinness Book of World Records as its siblings have approached the Guinness Book of World Records.

A few days ago, 25-year-old Sebastiano Zanoni and his sister noticed an unusually large cherry on a tree growing in their own orchards on a farm in Treviso, Italy. This cherry weighed 0.88 ounces when carefully picked. When they reviewed the Guinness Book of World Records, the largest and heaviest cherry there weighed 0.84 ounces.

Although the two siblings have sent preliminary information and photos of cherries to the Guinness Book of World Records, they will have to pay about ً 800 to call a Guinness Book representative in their garden.