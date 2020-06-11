Tech GiantsAppleTech News
Updated:

This is the big announcement Apple has prepared for WWDC 2020!

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Editor's PickBrian Adam -

Xiaomi launches a smart kitchen for less than 200 euros

Xiaomi It continues to innovate and launch curious new products on the market. While we wait for the launch...
Read more
Car TechBrian Adam -

Emulates: the electric motorcycle with McFly technology that allows you to travel through time

As is happening in the electric car sector, motorcycles are living their own revolution in the heat of...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

When will the new Vis a vis be seen on Netflix?

Vis a Vis is one of those Spanish series that have shown that quality and innovative content can be...
Read more
Game ReviewsBrian Adam -

eFootball PES 2020: Review of the free Euro 2020 DLC

The European Football Championships are played on Pro Evolution Soccer: let's analyze together all the details of the new...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Xiaomi launches the Mijia Laser Projector TV 1S 4K, its new 4K projector with HDR

This week is going to be very big for Xiaomi. The company will present its new My Band 5,...
Read more
5G NewsBrian Adam -

OPPO Find X2 Neo Review: 5G and balanced specifications at the right price

After a few weeks of testing and the publication of the preview together with Find X2 Lite, the time...
Read more
CommunicationBrian Adam -

WiFi coverage: these are the obstacles that reduce the range of your wireless network and so you can avoid...

Our house is a real minefield for a WiFi network. Even if its size is modest. Coverage problems are...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Apple is said to have been working on this idea for over a year and it will be at the next WWDC 2020 when it becomes known. Do you know what is it about?

Apple WWDC 2020
(Photo: Writing)

Despite the contingency worldwide, the highest technology companies have not stopped working; One of them is Apple, which will present its most innovative creations, updates and everything they have been working on in recent months, through WWDC 2020 (Apple Worldwide Developers Conference).

For a long time, it has been said that the company founded by Steve Jobs will give a very important announcement, which will change the course of its technology and products. And it was until now that it was revealed what it will be about; This news will be officially announced at WWDC 2020 that will take place on June 22.

Apple WWDC 2020
(Photo: WWDC 2020)

Apple will announce that it will stop using Intel processors in its next laptops and will choose to use processors designed by the company itself. This secret project is named “Kalamata,” where the next generations of Apple computers will now use ARM technology and maybe arriving by 2021.

This new technology in Apple’s MacBook is already used in iPhone and iPads in its architecture and processors; so it will bring many benefits to computers such as faster, energy-saving and better performance. Not to mention, the new MacBook will also be even thinner and lighter.

WWDC 2020 Apple

As you know, this is not the first time that Apple has changed its processor since in 2005 it was announced that the company would switch from PowerPC to Intel; but this time it will be with its own creation, the ARM. This decision will eventually bear fruit and will surprise everyone as it happened with the new iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, which you can buy at Telcel Online Store and enjoy #LaRedDeTusEmociones.

Apple WWDC 2020

Read: So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

All this will be announced at WWDC 2020 on June 22, where for the first time in history the event will be held online, with internet transmission and with the participating developers being from home.

In addition to the ARM processor change, more details of the new iOS 14 operating system will be announced. One more reason why you can’t miss it.

More Articles Like This

Google improves the download of games with Play Asset Delivery: faster and more dynamic installation

Gaming Brian Adam -
A couple of years ago Google reduced the size of Android applications with App Bundle, a dynamic installation format which is already used by almost...
Read more

MediaWorld: Apple AirPods 2 continue to drop, but watch out for Amazon

Shopping Guide Brian Adam -
After describing the discount linked to the Huawei Nova 5T smartphone, let's go back to talking about the offers made by the well-known MediaWorld...
Read more

MIT’s new chip mimics brain synapses to "remember" and be much more powerful than others of its size

Computing Brian Adam -
MIT researchers say they have gotten a new type of artificial brain synapse. Integrated in a chip, it improves its performance in a huge...
Read more

Apple, iOS 14 could introduce an important novelty for calls

Apple Brian Adam -
Everything suggests that one is coming important news for calls on iOS 14. In fact, according to the latest rumours, Apple is working to...
Read more

Is there a way to keep the "I care" reaction on Facebook?

Facebook Brian Adam -
Various posts on Facebook indicate that the reaction "I care" will disappear in the coming hours. This is real? How to keep the "I care"...
Read more

OnePlus Nord could be the real name of the next cheap smartphone

Android Brian Adam -
OnePlus is at the centre of some controversies from users who have accused it of not being what it once was and in the...
Read more
AppleBrian Adam -

This is the big announcement Apple has prepared for WWDC 2020!

Apple is said to have been working on this idea for over a year and it will be at...
Read more
Science

Create artificial red blood cells that could be better than real ones

Brian Adam -
By combining biological material with laboratory-grown polymers, an international team of bioengineers has developed what could be defined as an artificial red blood cell,...
Read more
Gaming

Google improves the download of games with Play Asset Delivery: faster and more dynamic installation

Brian Adam -
A couple of years ago Google reduced the size of Android applications with App Bundle, a dynamic installation format which is already used by almost...
Read more
Shopping Guide

MediaWorld: Apple AirPods 2 continue to drop, but watch out for Amazon

Brian Adam -
After describing the discount linked to the Huawei Nova 5T smartphone, let's go back to talking about the offers made by the well-known MediaWorld...
Read more
Computing

MIT’s new chip mimics brain synapses to "remember" and be much more powerful than others of its size

Brian Adam -
MIT researchers say they have gotten a new type of artificial brain synapse. Integrated in a chip, it improves its performance in a huge...
Read more
Apple

Apple, iOS 14 could introduce an important novelty for calls

Brian Adam -
Everything suggests that one is coming important news for calls on iOS 14. In fact, according to the latest rumours, Apple is working to...
Read more
Facebook

Is there a way to keep the "I care" reaction on Facebook?

Brian Adam -
Various posts on Facebook indicate that the reaction "I care" will disappear in the coming hours. This is real? How to keep the "I care"...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

%d bloggers like this: