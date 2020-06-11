This is the big announcement Apple has prepared for WWDC 2020!

Apple is said to have been working on this idea for over a year and it will be at the next WWDC 2020 when it becomes known. Do you know what is it about?

Despite the contingency worldwide, the highest technology companies have not stopped working; One of them is Apple, which will present its most innovative creations, updates and everything they have been working on in recent months, through WWDC 2020 (Apple Worldwide Developers Conference).

For a long time, it has been said that the company founded by Steve Jobs will give a very important announcement, which will change the course of its technology and products. And it was until now that it was revealed what it will be about; This news will be officially announced at WWDC 2020 that will take place on June 22.

Apple will announce that it will stop using Intel processors in its next laptops and will choose to use processors designed by the company itself. This secret project is named “Kalamata,” where the next generations of Apple computers will now use ARM technology and maybe arriving by 2021.

This new technology in Apple’s MacBook is already used in iPhone and iPads in its architecture and processors; so it will bring many benefits to computers such as faster, energy-saving and better performance. Not to mention, the new MacBook will also be even thinner and lighter.

As you know, this is not the first time that Apple has changed its processor since in 2005 it was announced that the company would switch from PowerPC to Intel; but this time it will be with its own creation, the ARM. This decision will eventually bear fruit and will surprise everyone as it happened with the new iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, which you can buy at Telcel Online Store and enjoy #LaRedDeTusEmociones.

All this will be announced at WWDC 2020 on June 22, where for the first time in history the event will be held online, with internet transmission and with the participating developers being from home.

In addition to the ARM processor change, more details of the new iOS 14 operating system will be announced. One more reason why you can’t miss it.