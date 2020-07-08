Tech NewsAppsReviewsApps ReviewsCommunication
Updated:

This is how you can download the WhatsApp profile photo of a contact

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

How to?Brian Adam -

Best place for WiFi router at home: where to place the router to improve coverage and internet speed

Wi-Fi networks have become essential parts of our daily routine technology. We use them constantly with our mobile devices and our...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to remove from Google Photos the ‘memes’ you have stored in the cloud

The problem with Google Photos is that when you upload the images and videos that come to WhatsApp chats,...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

Sony Xperia 1 II, review: the most "pro" Xperia to date

Sony's nomenclatures for their phones seem to follow annual cycles, but this year's is a clear nod to its...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

This monstrous black hole "eats" the equivalent of the mass of our Sun every day

A supermassive black hole 34 billion times the mass of the Sun, according to a new study published in...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

The brutal attacker of New Zealand mosques will be hanged on August 24

Christ Church: The Australian attacker who indiscriminately shot dead 50 worshipers at two mosques in New Zealand will be...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

Do you know where to download Windows 10 when you have lost the original DVD?

It is something that happens very frequently, and that is occasionally the body asks us to do a general...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Although apps add new features, they also remove others. We tell you how to download the WhatsApp profile photo of a contact.

How to download the WhatsApp profile photo of a contact. * Photo: Writing

Do you love that photo that placed your crush on your Whats profile so much that you want to be able to see it in your photo gallery every time you sigh? Here we give you an alternative.

Before, it was possible to save the profile photos of any contact in an easy way, but WhatsApp changed its policies, which is why we offer you other methods to save the profile image of a contact.

How to download the WhatsApp profile photo of a contact

Screenshot

You will have to choose a somewhat basic method: take a screenshot by having the photo you want open, you can see it by pressing the small photo of the person. In this way the user information and with it the image will be expanded.

WhatsApp Web

Another alternative is to open WhatsApp Web on your computer and this time you can save the photograph of that person. Go to the contact’s chat and press on his photo, it will open bigger and you can right click> save image as and you can have it on your computer in real resolution.

Gmail photo

Another option to save another person’s photo is by pressing on the three dots from WhatsApp Web, there you will see the option to share. Choose the email option, which should be in Gmail and the cover image that a user uses in WhatsApp will be attached.

how to download the WhatsApp profile photo of a contact

Read also: Know the trick so that nobody knows if you have already read a message on Facebook Messenger

Privacy updates

The use of personal data is increasingly important for all applications, so it is very likely that WhatsApp will continue to make changes to its policies. Currently there are other apps such as Facebook Dates or Tinder, which do not allow capturing even conversations.

The purpose of these changes is always to improve the security of its users, even WhatsApp enabled two-step verification in order that the app cannot be manipulated by any bot either.

Read here how to do the two-step verification of WhatsApp and know its advantages.

Just as WhatsApp integrates new functions, it also eliminates some in order to protect us as users.

Discover how to have 100 different options of letters for your chats and share these tricks with your best friends on WhatsApp unlimited thanks to your Friend Without Limit.

More Articles Like This

Google Maps now also shows traffic lights, but it’s a feature still under test

Android Brian Adam -
Google Maps brought many new features to both Android and iOS during the quarantine to allow travelers to move safely. Now that the borders...
Read more

The integration of WhatsApp in Facebook Messenger has already begun

Apps Brian Adam -
Facebook is determined to unify its instant messaging apps and now the first images have been revealed showing that it has already started working...
Read more

Samsung plans to stop including the charger in the box, according to ETNews

Android Brian Adam -
A few days ago a stir was generated since, according to Kuo, the next iPhone will not be sold with the charger in the...
Read more

TikTok, here are Mike Pompeo’s statements about the ban in the USA

Apps Brian Adam -
The trade and technological war between China and the United States is becoming increasingly heated. After the latest FCC statements against Huawei and ZTE,...
Read more

How to post comments on Instagram

Apps Brian Adam -
Instagram has announced you've just activated a new feature in post comments. This measure is embedded in a series of measures announced a few...
Read more

The Your Phone application will allow you to delete photos from our mobile phone directly from the PC

Apps Brian Adam -
The Your Phone app happens to be one of the most interesting tools for those who combine the use of a PC with Windows...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY