This is how you can download the WhatsApp profile photo of a contact

Although apps add new features, they also remove others. We tell you how to download the WhatsApp profile photo of a contact.

Do you love that photo that placed your crush on your Whats profile so much that you want to be able to see it in your photo gallery every time you sigh? Here we give you an alternative.

Before, it was possible to save the profile photos of any contact in an easy way, but WhatsApp changed its policies, which is why we offer you other methods to save the profile image of a contact.

Screenshot

You will have to choose a somewhat basic method: take a screenshot by having the photo you want open, you can see it by pressing the small photo of the person. In this way the user information and with it the image will be expanded.

WhatsApp Web

Another alternative is to open WhatsApp Web on your computer and this time you can save the photograph of that person. Go to the contact’s chat and press on his photo, it will open bigger and you can right click> save image as and you can have it on your computer in real resolution.

Gmail photo

Another option to save another person’s photo is by pressing on the three dots from WhatsApp Web, there you will see the option to share. Choose the email option, which should be in Gmail and the cover image that a user uses in WhatsApp will be attached.

Privacy updates

The use of personal data is increasingly important for all applications, so it is very likely that WhatsApp will continue to make changes to its policies. Currently there are other apps such as Facebook Dates or Tinder, which do not allow capturing even conversations.

The purpose of these changes is always to improve the security of its users, even WhatsApp enabled two-step verification in order that the app cannot be manipulated by any bot either.

Just as WhatsApp integrates new functions, it also eliminates some in order to protect us as users.

