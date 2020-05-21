This is how they want to use WiFi in future space missions

WiFi is not only a key element on Earth, but of humanity. WiFi currently exists outside our planet aboard the International Space Station , where astronauts can connect non-mission critical devices to various access points scattered around the station, such as a tablet or mobile. However, they are already testing future uses of wireless connectivity .

Specifically, it has been the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) the one that has launched a new space experiment related to WiFi on board the H-II transfer vehicle. The H-II It has already carried out nine missions since its initial launch in 2009, and has carried some 6,000 kg of material to the Japanese experiment module. It is expected that by the end of the year it will be replaced by the H3.

Ships that perform autonomous couplings thanks to WiFi

Aboard the latest launch is the HTV Wireless LAN Demonstration (WLD) with the necessary equipment to "carry out video transfer in real time between the International Space Station and a visiting ship." To do this, the H-II has been equipped with a WLAN antenna and a camera that sends the signal to a laptop inside the station.

Thanks to this, they are looking to try to see if through WiFi they can get more help to make autonomous couplings for future missions in the Moon or mars. This technology, according to NASA, is key for future missions that will be carried out in the coming years, since those missions will not be able to depend on humans to carry them out, unlike what is currently happening, such as a renovation. of supplies. Therefore, having a stable and fast data transfer system is key to monitoring the coupling process in real time.

The results will be published at the end of the year.

The WLD will connect to a laptop named Payload Laptop Terminal 3 (PLT-3), which will be used to verify that a correct link can be created with an external WiFi access point. The project will progress throughout the year, and they hope that by the end of the year they will be able to reveal its results in the new space race we are experiencing, and where it is expected that there will be new missions for the Moon and Mars to bring missions to them. with human crew.

