This is how the four iPhone 12 models that will arrive this year look

With each passing day we know more about the new iPhones that will arrive in the fall and, the truth is, there are fewer and fewer unknowns to be solved. Especially those that have to do with its general lines of design, which seem quite confirmed by all those who have had access, in some way, to the production processes of the new Apple terminals.

Mockups of the four iPhone 12s of 2020.

Today the news comes because They have built four models of the iPhone 12 that will hit the market. Two of its cheapest model and two that have to do with the "Pro" versions of the devices. And the truth is that this year has all the earmarks of going to be that of change in some important elements. Mainly in design.

Looking at the iPad Pro

If something catches the attention of these models is that the design of the iPhone 12 is very, very, very reminiscent of that of the iPad Pro They hit the market in late 2018 (and later in 2020): straight edges, rounded corners, metal frames, and camera modules that protrude with much more aggressive shapes than traditional ones. Gone are the rounded sides that Apple released with its 2014 iPhone 6s, and that have remained intact, in some way, until now.

Location of the SIM card tray.

Another of the details that those responsible for these mockups highlight is that the SIM card trays change location. As you can see from the photo you have just above, this It will be located at the bottom of the left side of the smartphone, below the volume controls. Now on iPhone 11, this tray is located on the opposite side, below the on / off button.

We are faced with other information that talks about four models that will hit stores this year. Three in the image and likeness of the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max, with identical screen sizes, and a fourth that would be a kind of little brother of the iPhone 12: 5.4 inches of screen but all the Apple technology with front without buttons or borders up and down, notch and Face ID as a biometric unlocking method.

Rear of the four iPhone 12s from 2020.

Of course, strange to see how they have solved the back of the iPhone 12 because would deny those who have been warning of the presence of a LiDAR sensor in the most expensive models. As you can see, the cameras would still be three in the case of "Pro" models and two for the cheaper versions. Will they be right?

