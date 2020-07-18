This is how Google Chrome will win thanks to Edge: a Windows function arrives that allows you to use a pad control with our browser

When Microsoft bet everything on Chromium as the engine for its new browser, many saw how those from Redmond could benefit from all that is good about the platform on which Chrome is based. And the truth is that, after a while, the synergy between both platforms is constant and it is also in both directions.

Not only does Microsoft benefit from Edge, because Google is seeing how the great experience of the company responsible for Windows is bringing improvements to the platform. Changes and optimizations of operation like this one that concerns us and that are in charge of improving the usability of Chrome to use different means of control.

Chrome benefits from Edge

Not only do Chrome enhancements fly to Edge, but Windows also does its part so that the flow of improvements also runs in the opposite direction. In relation to the first case, we have seen a very clear example such as the use of Chrome themes in Edge or the compatibility of extensions and now it is time to do it but in the opposite case.

If we already saw how Chrome improved RAM consumption thanks to the Segment. Leap function, now the Google browser benefits from mutual collaboration again.

The reason, discovered in the tests and annotations of Chromium Gerrit, is that Chrome will see how a characteristic function of Windows arrives as it is Windows.Gaming.Input (WGI).

In this link Microsoft explains what this function consists of, a tool that allows all kinds of connected controls to be used (most gamepads, arcade sticks …) and that can be used for user interface navigation

The arrival in Chromium makes this function activated by default and therefore, with a compatible remote control, and they are quite a few, we can access the interface of any Chromium-based browser, which includes Edge and Chrome, among others. These browsers will recognize the remote and we can use its controls to navigate.

Track | Windows Latest