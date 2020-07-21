This is how easy or not it is to upgrade in July 2020 to Windows 10 2004, free and legal, from previous versions of Windows

At the end of 2017, the deadline to update a PC to Windows 10 was ending. At that time, the term to update your computer ended in the event that you were using Windows 7, Windows 8 or Windows 8.1 . A deadline that once exceeded, would make them have to go through the box if they wanted to update to the latest version of Windows 10.

Now, almost three years later, we have wanted to check what is the situation of users who want to update their equipment and do it legally and also for free. Is it still possible? With Windows 10 May 2020 in the market, is it possible to update to Windows 10 in the latest version? . Let’s check it out.

We move to Windows 10

Before starting the process, it is advisable to take into account a series of tips that not known to many, should be ignored. It is essential to have a backup before any eventuality that could cause process failures and cause us to lose data. And having said all this, let’s go to the task.

Good news and if you have a computer that has Windows 7, Windows 8 or Windows 8.1 installed you can update it for free and without going through the box … in July 2020.

And all thanks to a totally legal tool, from Microsoft itself. This is the Microsoft Media Creation Tool , a utility that you can download from this link and that guides you step by step through the process.

Once you have downloaded Media Creation Tools or Microsoft’s Media Creation Tool, we only have to start the application and, after accepting the license terms, click on the button “Update this equipment now” and then on “Next”.

Media Creation Tool will analyze our team to determine if it meets all the conditions to be able to update (even if we have a license or not) and if it meets them, it allows us to continue the process.

First of all, the program looks for existing updates and after that step it offers us the installation, although it offers us the possibility of changing those that we want to keep. We can customize the installation of Windows 10 .

If we access this section, it asks us what type of installation we want. We can choose an installation “crushing the existing one” but keeping files, perform an update in which only temporary or clean files are kept, deleting everything in its path.

The default is to keep personal files and installed applications. It is interesting to assess whether it is not better (I think it is) to perform an installation from scratch , the one that appears in the third option, so that it is convenient to have a previous backup of everything we want to save since we are going to delete all the files .

At this point, we can only wait for the conclusion of the process, which may take more or less time depending on the capacity of our team.

If we jump from another version of Windows 10

In the case of “flying” from a previous version of Windows 10, the process, yes and we use “Media Creation Tool” is basically the same.

Once downloaded to our computer, you must double-click on the Windows 10 Upgrade file that you have just downloaded, accept the license terms, and in the window that appears then select the option “Update to the latest version of Windows 10” and do click “Next”.

When the “Upgrade Assistant” to Windows 10 has checked the hardware compatibility, the download of Windows 10 starts, yes, of the first version that hit the market. The process takes more or less depending on the speed of the network that we have at home.

During the process, we see how the system performs various steps . First prepare the update and then download it in a process that depends mainly on the speed of our connection.

The next step is the installation process itself, in my case, the one that has taken me the longest. During the whole process you can use the computer normally and only at the end the computer will ask you to restart it to finish the whole process.

The license…

If you have a licensed copy of Windows, it is already linked to your computer, so it goes directly to the new version you just installed and the system activation is carried out automatically. You can check it in the “Configuration” menu in the “Update and security” section by accessing the menu on the right in the “Activation” space .

If in your case, you do not have a license, you can opt for a clean installation of Windows 10 by creating a boot disk through a USB stick following the tutorial we developed a few months ago . In this case the system will be installed completely, since the option to enter the license appears at the end.

What if you don’t have a license? The main limitation of using Windows 10 without a license is that we will see on the screen a warning alerting that we have to “Activate Windows 10” , for which it invites us to enter the product key within “Activation” in “Settings”. It is a small inconvenience but only aesthetic.

And it is that where we will really notice it is when we find how we have a less capacity for customization . We will have access to fewer options within the customization menu, since we will not have the possibility to change the colors and wallpaper.

These are the only two limitations, since we can use Windows 10 without problems and without a time limit.