This is how a useless lung recovers in just 24 hours: when the best way to recover organs is to connect them to animal hosts

Worldwide, "respiratory disease is the third leading cause of death" and that is so, largely because there is only one cure for patients with end-stage lung disease: lung transplantation. A transplant that, despite advances in the field, is still very rare due to the lack of healthy donors and the fact that most donors must be discarded for serious injury.

Serious, yes; but potentially reversible. Imagine the shock that the organ receives during the transplant. The strange thing would be that they had no injuries. Right now, many lungs are put on what is called "ex vivo pulmonary perfusion" (they connect to an extracorporeal life support to try to get those lungs back) to stop and sometimes treat those better lesions and make them viable. However, to date the 'viability' of the lungs has only been maintained for six to eight hours. Very little time if what we want is to recover severely damaged lungs.

Recover what was previously unrecoverable

In 2017, after five years of work, the team from the Columbia College of Engineering and Vanderbilt University demonstrated the feasibility of the cross circulation support; in 2019, it demonstrated its efficacy in severely damaged pig lungs; and a few weeks ago they managed to extend those between six and eight hours to four days. It remained to be seen that it worked in human lungs and that is what they just did.

Now coordinated by Gordana Vunjak-Novakovic and Matthew Bacchetta, they have just managed to recover severely injured lungs through a system that uses "cross-circulation of blood" between the donor's lung and an animal host. Specifically, Nature Medicine publishes a case in which a severely injured and discarded human lung was successfully recovered after 24 hours on the platform.

How does it work? Yes, you read correctly: "animal host": you have to connect them to the blood system of a host. The researchers work on two solutions to operate this type of cross circulation system. The first option is to connect the lung to the donor while recovering. However, the team is committed to a "xenogenic" solution; that is, connecting the lungs to pathogen-free non-human animals. This, they say, is more versatile, but needs to set very high standards for safety, feasibility, risk profiles, and results of xenogeneic cross circulation in large numbers of lungs.

According to the details we have, the team has observed very interesting improvements in terms of cell viability, tissue quality, inflammatory responses and, most importantly, respiratory function. And that the lung to recover had persistent inflammation and accumulated large amounts of fluid to the point that the traditional technique (the ex vivo pulmonary perfusion) was useless. 24 hours later, the cross circulation has managed to fine-tune the lung.

Of course, researchers place a lot of emphasis on much more work is needed before this technique becomes a clinical reality. It is not for less. However, the results are truly exciting.