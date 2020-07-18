Health
Updated:

This is how a useless lung recovers in just 24 hours: when the best way to recover organs is to connect them to animal hosts

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Latest newsBrian Adam -

Jack Chambers appointed minister of state for the Gaeltacht but a question about his ability to speak Irish

Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed in the Dáil today that the Fianna Fáil TD from Dublin West has been appointed...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam -

Coronavirus, the Italian study: "those who re-get in danger of developing the severe form"

An all-Italian study, published in the BMJ Global Health journal, is making much discussion and concern in the past...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

The cheap Nokia 2.4 reveals its MediaTek brain and something else in the latest leak

Nokia already has in the oven what will be, as soon as it is presented, one of the cheapest...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

The first packs of animated stickers are available on WhatsApp

A few days ago we learned that WhatsApp was experimenting in its beta versions of iOS and Android with...
Read more
LaptopsBrian Adam -

ASUS ROG: new laptops with AMD and Intel processors arrive

ASUS has announced the arrival in Italy of new ROG Zephyrus G14 laptops with AMD processor and the 2020...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

This is how a useless lung recovers in just 24 hours: when the best way to recover organs is to connect them to animal hosts

Worldwide, "respiratory disease is the third leading cause of death" and that is so, largely because there is only one cure for patients with end-stage lung disease: lung transplantation. A transplant that, despite advances in the field, is still very rare due to the lack of healthy donors and the fact that most donors must be discarded for serious injury.

Serious, yes; but potentially reversible. Imagine the shock that the organ receives during the transplant. The strange thing would be that they had no injuries. Right now, many lungs are put on what is called "ex vivo pulmonary perfusion" (they connect to an extracorporeal life support to try to get those lungs back) to stop and sometimes treat those better lesions and make them viable. However, to date the 'viability' of the lungs has only been maintained for six to eight hours. Very little time if what we want is to recover severely damaged lungs.

googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display(“div-gpt-out”); });

Recover what was previously unrecoverable

In 2017, after five years of work, the team from the Columbia College of Engineering and Vanderbilt University demonstrated the feasibility of the cross circulation support; in 2019, it demonstrated its efficacy in severely damaged pig lungs; and a few weeks ago they managed to extend those between six and eight hours to four days. It remained to be seen that it worked in human lungs and that is what they just did.

Now coordinated by Gordana Vunjak-Novakovic and Matthew Bacchetta, they have just managed to recover severely injured lungs through a system that uses "cross-circulation of blood" between the donor's lung and an animal host. Specifically, Nature Medicine publishes a case in which a severely injured and discarded human lung was successfully recovered after 24 hours on the platform.

How does it work? Yes, you read correctly: "animal host": you have to connect them to the blood system of a host. The researchers work on two solutions to operate this type of cross circulation system. The first option is to connect the lung to the donor while recovering. However, the team is committed to a "xenogenic" solution; that is, connecting the lungs to pathogen-free non-human animals. This, they say, is more versatile, but needs to set very high standards for safety, feasibility, risk profiles, and results of xenogeneic cross circulation in large numbers of lungs.

According to the details we have, the team has observed very interesting improvements in terms of cell viability, tissue quality, inflammatory responses and, most importantly, respiratory function. And that the lung to recover had persistent inflammation and accumulated large amounts of fluid to the point that the traditional technique (the ex vivo pulmonary perfusion) was useless. 24 hours later, the cross circulation has managed to fine-tune the lung.

Of course, researchers place a lot of emphasis on much more work is needed before this technique becomes a clinical reality. It is not for less. However, the results are truly exciting.

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

The Government's plan to avoid a second confinement: what we know so far from the draft measures to combat the next wave

Health Brian Adam -
The Ministry of Health has just presented a draft of the pandemic early response and control plan with the intention that, In...
Read more

Moderna's COVID vaccine is capable of generating antibodies: strengths and problems of one of the most promising vaccines

Corona Virus Brian Adam -
A week ago, the Spanish pharmaceutical company Rovi announced that it had reached an agreement with Moderna Therapeutics to collaborate with its...
Read more

The Generalitat of Catalonia asks five million people not to leave their home: the Barcelona metropolitan area on the brink of confinement

Health Brian Adam -
"There is community transmission. It is worrying", said yesterday Fernando Simón, director of the Center for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies...
Read more

Kazakhstan, denied the news about the deadliest mysterious pneumonia of the Coronavirus

Corona Virus Brian Adam -
The Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan has firmly denied the rumours leaked in the international press according to which an unknown...
Read more

Corona virus on the rise in India, 25,000 new cases

Corona Virus Brian Adam -
New Delhi: The incompetence and poor performance of the Modi government have come to the fore in India after 25,000 new cases of corona...
Read more

Success in removing kidney stones through ultrasound

Health Brian Adam -
Washington: Kidney stones can now be easily destroyed by sound waves. This has been demonstrated in practice on pigs. Earlier, experts had conducted successful...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY