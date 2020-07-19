This is an ax created 1.4 million years ago by Homo erectus

In the Konso-Gardula site of Ethiopia, an area full of stone tools and fossils attributed to H. erectus, was found an old ax created from the bone of a hippopotamus about 1.4 million years ago.

The ax in bone “suggests that Homo erectus technology was more sophisticated and versatile than expected“says paleontologist Katsuhiro Sano of Tohoku University in Sendai. Taken together, these results show that, several hundred thousand years earlier than previously known, H. erectus instruments consisted of objects that they required a series of precise operations for production, such as stone and bone axes, as well as simpler tools that could be made quickly.

In detail, the bone is part of the leg of a hippopotamus with a “blade” of about 13 centimeters. One or more tool makers cut the bone to shape the final shape. Signs of wear indicate that the ax was used for cutting or sawing.

At the same site, only another bone ax of a similar age was found. The tool in question from about 1.3-1.6 million years ago, from the Olduvai gorge in Tanzania, it contains fewer chips and shapes compared to the ax examined in the study, the researchers finally say. The study was published on July 13 in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.