Tech NewsSmart Gadgets
Updated:

This is all we know about the new Xiaomi Mi Band 5

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AndroidBrian Adam -

Android smartphones, uninstall these apps: dangerous spyware discovered

Here we go again: after the huge list last time, security experts have discovered others applications downloadable from the...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam -

Adidas and Nike together against racism: historic retweet on Twitter!

Nike and Adidas go down together to fight racism. The two clothing brands joined in memory of George Floyd,...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
AppleBrian Adam -

Apple glasses already have a price and approximate launch date

It is not the first time that a company thinks of glasses as the perfect place to carry another...
Read more
Game ReviewsBrian Adam -

BioShock: The Collection, Review for Nintendo Switch: heaven in your hands

The umpteenth trip to Rapture and Columbia, for the first time on a Nintendo console and a portable console,...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Google Photos tells you how much time is left for a photo to be purged from the trash

Android doesn't have a recycle bin like Windows, but Google Photos does. The photos you delete in Google Photos...
Read more
AmazonBrian Adam -

Google prepares a new Chromecast that will ‘copy’ Amazon Fire TV Sticks

Chromecasts are one of the best gadgets that Mountain View has invented in recent years Because they have allowed...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to easily erase your visited places history on Google Maps

When they tell us that in June we will have to use applications to facilitate the monitoring of coronavirus...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Xiaomi smart bracelets are one of the best sellers every year thanks to a more than evident combination of technology, design and good price. So much so that, surely, the Chinese are among the few who have supported a legion of followers around the world for years who are attentive to every novelty that occurs in this field.

And now we are on the verge of a decisive moment because the Xiaomi Band 5 is on the way. So much that already There is a date on the calendar for their presentation, which will take place on June 11. Exactly Thursday of next week. It will be then when we really know all its hardware and if it is possible that it is one of the best models that the range has seen in years.

Important developments in design

As we say, there are many indications that are already available and that affect, for example, its possible design. The Chinese have developed a continuist product in terms of its forms or the quality of its main color screen, which now covers all the edges, although there is an element that has misled everyone: that hole that can be seen at the bottom.

Leaked photos of the Xiaomi Mi Band 5.

On other occasions we have found a button there to go to the main page of the bracelet, its functions, so That hole could only determine one thing: the presence of a potential photo camera. Those who bet on this detail do not finish knowing how to explain its usefulness, except in those cases where it means the presence of a detector focused on health issues. But surely it is simply the usual home button with a drop of water effect in the middle of that huge panel.

Regardless of that unknown, There is also talk that the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 will have the typical heart rate sensors, gyroscopes, etc., but also the arrival of a blood oxygen level detector, specific functions to control the menstrual cycle and compatibility with Amazon's virtual assistant, Alexa.

Presentation of the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 on June 11.

Where there is not too much agreement is to confirm if we will have NFC connectivity with the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 in Spain or not, since this is a function that the Chinese usually reserve for the models that they launch in their market. If the bracelet sold here had it, it would finally bring the possibility of making contactless payments in stores and many other possibilities of close connection with other devices. On June 11 it will be presented and we hope that by July or August we already have it in our country. Price? With that you stay in the almost 35 euros that the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 currently costs, we settle for it, right?

>

 

More Articles Like This

This is how the four iPhone 12 models that will arrive this year look

Apple Brian Adam -
With each passing day, we know more about the new iPhones that will arrive in the fall and, the truth is, there are fewer...
Read more

Analysis Borderlands Legendary Collection, the return to Pandora in portable mode

Game Reviews Brian Adam -
We analyzed the ports of Borderlands 1, Borderlands 2 and The Pre-Sequel on Nintendo Switch, already available as part of the Legendary Collection. The first...
Read more

The truth about the parallel universe found by NASA

Space tech Brian Adam -
There are many misunderstandings in which social media and the press stumble when it comes to reporting scientific news, especially on complex theoretical issues....
Read more

Unieuro discounts the Samsung Galaxy Active smartwatch: 70 euros less

Shopping Guide Brian Adam -
Just yesterday 31 May 2020 we published our guide to buying the best smartwatches under 150 euros. Well, the offer relating to Samsung Galaxy...
Read more

Huntdown, analysis. Taste of recreational (and good)

Game Reviews Brian Adam -
Easy Trigger Games and Coffee Stain Studios bring a new 16-bit retro violence-laden 2D action game for PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Switch. Eighties cyberpunk...
Read more

PS5 event postponed? At least we have the prices of Sony XH90 TVs with HDMI 2.1

Electronics Brian Adam -
Despite the postponement of the expected event linked to PlayStation 5, today June 1, 2020 actually an announcement from Sony has arrived, there is...
Read more
Smart GadgetsBrian Adam -

This is all we know about the new Xiaomi Mi Band 5

Xiaomi smart bracelets are one of the best sellers every year thanks to a more than evident combination...
Read more
Corona Virus

It was recommended that the Government purchase private hospitals

Brian Adam -
Fine Gael TD Fergus O'Dowd said that perhaps the Government should buy some of the private hospitals or extend other hospitals so that there...
Read more
Community

"Need more community facilities for people with disabilities"

Brian Adam -
The umbrella organization Inclusion Ireland is seeking the information at a meeting it has today with Health Minister Simon Harris about the prevalence of...
Read more
Apple

This is how the four iPhone 12 models that will arrive this year look

Brian Adam -
With each passing day, we know more about the new iPhones that will arrive in the fall and, the truth is, there are fewer...
Read more
Game Reviews

Analysis Borderlands Legendary Collection, the return to Pandora in portable mode

Brian Adam -
We analyzed the ports of Borderlands 1, Borderlands 2 and The Pre-Sequel on Nintendo Switch, already available as part of the Legendary Collection. The first...
Read more
Space tech

The truth about the parallel universe found by NASA

Brian Adam -
There are many misunderstandings in which social media and the press stumble when it comes to reporting scientific news, especially on complex theoretical issues....
Read more
Shopping Guide

Unieuro discounts the Samsung Galaxy Active smartwatch: 70 euros less

Brian Adam -
Just yesterday 31 May 2020 we published our guide to buying the best smartwatches under 150 euros. Well, the offer relating to Samsung Galaxy...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY