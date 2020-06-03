This is all we know about the new Xiaomi Mi Band 5

Xiaomi smart bracelets are one of the best sellers every year thanks to a more than evident combination of technology, design and good price. So much so that, surely, the Chinese are among the few who have supported a legion of followers around the world for years who are attentive to every novelty that occurs in this field.

And now we are on the verge of a decisive moment because the Xiaomi Band 5 is on the way. So much that already There is a date on the calendar for their presentation, which will take place on June 11. Exactly Thursday of next week. It will be then when we really know all its hardware and if it is possible that it is one of the best models that the range has seen in years.

Important developments in design

As we say, there are many indications that are already available and that affect, for example, its possible design. The Chinese have developed a continuist product in terms of its forms or the quality of its main color screen, which now covers all the edges, although there is an element that has misled everyone: that hole that can be seen at the bottom.

Leaked photos of the Xiaomi Mi Band 5.

On other occasions we have found a button there to go to the main page of the bracelet, its functions, so That hole could only determine one thing: the presence of a potential photo camera. Those who bet on this detail do not finish knowing how to explain its usefulness, except in those cases where it means the presence of a detector focused on health issues. But surely it is simply the usual home button with a drop of water effect in the middle of that huge panel.

Regardless of that unknown, There is also talk that the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 will have the typical heart rate sensors, gyroscopes, etc., but also the arrival of a blood oxygen level detector, specific functions to control the menstrual cycle and compatibility with Amazon's virtual assistant, Alexa.

Presentation of the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 on June 11.

Where there is not too much agreement is to confirm if we will have NFC connectivity with the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 in Spain or not, since this is a function that the Chinese usually reserve for the models that they launch in their market. If the bracelet sold here had it, it would finally bring the possibility of making contactless payments in stores and many other possibilities of close connection with other devices. On June 11 it will be presented and we hope that by July or August we already have it in our country. Price? With that you stay in the almost 35 euros that the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 currently costs, we settle for it, right?

