This incredible image contains tens of thousands of green turtles

Off the coast of Australia the largest colony of green turtles in the world. An estimated 64,000 turtles have been observed within what is considered to be one of the largest migrations on the planet.

The footage was captured in 2019 as part of the Raine Island Recovery Project, an effort dedicated to preserving the “coral cay”. Researchers are working to rebuild the beaches where these creatures nest and create egg-laying fences. The green turtles (Chelonia mydas) they are listed as endangered on the IUCN Red List with populations declining largely due to habitat loss and over-exploitation of resources.

“Previous population counting methods involved painting a white stripe along with the shell of green turtles as they nested on the beach. The paint is non-toxic and washes away in a couple of days“, says Dr Andrew Dunstan of the Queensland Department of Environment and Science.

In 2019, experts used more efficient technologies, represented by drones. The team captured the footage and analyzed it frame by frame to count the turtles. The results, published in the journal PLOS ONE, showed that the use of drones is not alone the “most efficient detection method”, but it is also safer, more accurate and allows for permanent data storage.